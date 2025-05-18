Amanda Balionis gets honest about Scottie Scheffler's chances of winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Amanda Balionis has shared her excitement about the final round of the PGA Championship. The CBS reporter shared her views regarding the winner of the 2025 Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow and also on Scottie Scheffler winning the title.

Ad

Amanda Balionis has been with the sport since 2011 when she was an in-house reporter for the PGA Tour.In 2016, she joined Callaway Golf as a part of their media production team. Balionis joined CBS Network since 2017. As a broadcast journalist, she closely monitors golf tournaments and majors.

On Saturday, Balionis had an interview with Scottie Scheffler following his third round performance as she talked about the two-time major winner.

"Happy Sunday of the PGA Championship. I'm currently waiting in line for my coffee ... but that's not what we're here to talk about. Really excited for all of the storylines heading into this final round at Quill Hollow Club. Of course, starting off with Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

"Does he get his third major in his first PGA Championship? All signs are pointing to probably yes after his insane performance yesterday, yet he's seven under on those final five holes throughout this week, and that includes a double bogey from Thursday. That is just ridiculous. So really impressive stuff from him."

Take a look at the story by Balionis here:

Ad

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: Balionis

Amanda Balionis' comments come after a wonderful round from Scheffler on Saturday. The Texan pro displayed excellent form and consistency during the third round. Scheffler shot 6 under par 65 to finish at the top, taking a three-stoke lead over his closest competitor, Alex Noren, in solo second.

Scheffler showed remarkable form during the final five holes on the back nine, registering three birdies and an eagle on the par-4 hole 14. He hit 14 greens in regulation and 13 fairways during the third round at Quail Hollow.

Ad

Amanda Balionis shares hilarious moment with Scottie Scheffler

During his post-round interview, tournament leader Scottie Scheffler, during his interaction with Amanda Balionis, suddenly started coughing.

To keep things hilarious, he blamed the incident for being nervous. Balionis joked about the Texan pro getting attacked by "allergies" before offering him some water to ease up.

Take a look at the clip shared by CBS on Instagram:

Ad

"Sorry, I'm just nervous" 😂

Balionis will resume her duty as a commentator and interviewer for CBS Network as the final round of 2025 PGA Championship commences. She will be present at the Network from 1 p.m. EST, from Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More