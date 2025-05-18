Amanda Balionis gets honest about Scottie Scheffler's chances of winning the 2025 PGA Championship

Amanda Balionis has shared her excitement about the final round of the PGA Championship. The CBS reporter shared her views regarding the winner of the 2025 Wanamaker Trophy at Quail Hollow and also on Scottie Scheffler winning the title.
Amanda Balionis has been with the sport since 2011 when she was an in-house reporter for the PGA Tour.In 2016, she joined Callaway Golf as a part of their media production team. Balionis joined CBS Network since 2017. As a broadcast journalist, she closely monitors golf tournaments and majors.
On Saturday, Balionis had an interview with Scottie Scheffler following his third round performance as she talked about the two-time major winner.
"Happy Sunday of the PGA Championship. I'm currently waiting in line for my coffee ... but that's not what we're here to talk about. Really excited for all of the storylines heading into this final round at Quill Hollow Club. Of course, starting off with Scottie Scheffler.
"Does he get his third major in his first PGA Championship? All signs are pointing to probably yes after his insane performance yesterday, yet he's seven under on those final five holes throughout this week, and that includes a double bogey from Thursday. That is just ridiculous. So really impressive stuff from him."
Take a look at the story by Balionis here:
Amanda Balionis' comments come after a wonderful round from Scheffler on Saturday. The Texan pro displayed excellent form and consistency during the third round. Scheffler shot 6 under par 65 to finish at the top, taking a three-stoke lead over his closest competitor, Alex Noren, in solo second.
Scheffler showed remarkable form during the final five holes on the back nine, registering three birdies and an eagle on the par-4 hole 14. He hit 14 greens in regulation and 13 fairways during the third round at Quail Hollow.
Amanda Balionis shares hilarious moment with Scottie Scheffler
During his post-round interview, tournament leader Scottie Scheffler, during his interaction with Amanda Balionis, suddenly started coughing.
To keep things hilarious, he blamed the incident for being nervous. Balionis joked about the Texan pro getting attacked by "allergies" before offering him some water to ease up.
Take a look at the clip shared by CBS on Instagram:
"Sorry, I'm just nervous" 😂
Balionis will resume her duty as a commentator and interviewer for CBS Network as the final round of 2025 PGA Championship commences. She will be present at the Network from 1 p.m. EST, from Quail Hollow Golf Club, Charlotte.