"Steve I love you" - Amanda Balionis sends heartwarming message amid PGA Championship duties

Amanda Balionis is covering the PGA Championship for CBS. During the rounds, the reporters are always on the lookout for stories and conducting interviews. Interestingly, she took time out of her hectic schedule to repost an Instagram story for Steve.

Ad

Journalist Kira K. Dixon initially shared an Instagram story of her dog watching the PGA Championship live beside her. Interestingly, the dog, Steve, became delighted every time Balionis appeared on television. This was, without a doubt, a wonderful scene, and Balionis, a dog lover, reposted the IG story with great excitement.

The CBS reporter's caption in the story read:

"Steve I love you so much and I do this for you and only you 😂"

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Balionis' story:

Amanda Balionis reveals her love for Steve (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Amanda Balionis is an avid dog lover, and her numerous activities back this up. She is also an animal advocate, and in 2020, she took another significant step to help these animals. Balionis launched Puppies and Golf, a non-profit organization that rescues dogs and also helps underprivileged people unable to meet their basic necessities.

Ad

Amanda Balionis launched a new $50 head cover for her organization

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis announced on her Instagram account a few days ago about new merchandise for her organization. It is a $50 golf club head cover listed on the official website of the Partini Club brand.

Ad

Balionis made the revelation on her Instagram story while covering the 2025 Truist Championship. She stated in her story:

"Hey guys, we have an exciting new drop in our Puppies and Golf pro shop right now. It is our newest collab with the Partini Club. They make some of the greatest head covers in the game, and I am absolutely obsessed with these. So this is our green option. That's the front all of the doggos and the back, and then just in time for summer, we also have a white and coral version.

Ad

The 38-year-old reporter continued:

"Both are adorable. Of course, proceeds from either one of these head covers come right back to us at Puppies and Golf as we continue to help rescues and shelters in need. Families in need, and of course, organizations that train service animals for our military veterans battling injuries. So upgrade your bag, upgrade your driver, headcover game, and also help us give back as much as we possibly can."

The head covers are currently available in two colors: coral white and green. Interestingly, there is suspicion that the head covers sold more than expected, and that all of the proceeds are going to benefit needy people and animals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More