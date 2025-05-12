Amanda Balionis shares $50 head covers as part of collaboration with iconic golf accessories brand for heartwarming cause

Amanda Balionis was recently at the Philadelphia Cricket Club's Wissahickon Course. She was there on Sunday, May 11, to cover the 2025 Truist Championship for CBS during the tournament's final round. She also shared the news of her latest collaboration for a heartwarming cause.

Ad

Balionis' latest partnership is between the brand Partini Club and her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf. The reporter founded the charity in 2020 to assist underprivileged dogs and families that require assistance in meeting their daily necessities.

The new collaboration includes the launch of new head covers for golf clubs, which are available for $50 on the Partini Club website. For every headcover sold, $15 will be donated to Puppies and Golf.

She shared the news on her Instagram stories:

Ad

Trending

"Hey guys, we have an exciting new drop in our Puppies and Golf pro shop right now. It is our newest collab with the Partini Club. They make some of the greatest head covers in the game, and I am absolutely obsessed with these. So this is our green option. That's the front all of the doggos and the back, and then just in time for summer, we also have a white and coral version."

Ad

She continued:

"Both are adorable. Of course, proceeds from either one of these head covers come right back to us at Puppies and Golf as we continue to help rescues and shelters in need. Families in need, and of course, organizations that train service animals for our military veterans battling injuries. So upgrade your bag, upgrade your driver, headcover game, and also help us give back as much as we possibly can."

Ad

Here's a look at her Instagram story:

Amanda Balionis introducing her new merchandise (Image Via: IG @balionis)

The headcovers are available in two color schemes - coral and white and green.

Ad

Amanda Balionis admired Sepp Straka's confidence during the Truist Championship

Miami v Florida International - Source: Getty

Sepp Straka claimed his second win of the season at the Truist Championship. He finished 16 under par, with rounds of 63, 67, 66, and 68. Interestingly, Straka acknowledged after the event that it was quite difficult for him to hold his nerves in the final round. Amanda Balionis also mentioned this in an Instagram post.

Ad

The CBS reporter uploaded a couple of pictures along with a message for Straka in her caption that read:

"Winning on the PGA TOUR is hard and I loved @seppstraka ‘s honesty around handling the nerves that made him lose feeling in his arms and legs all day 😳 his emotional message to his mom and wife reminded us all of what it takes to get here and what it means to make it ❤️"

Ad

Amanda Balionis' next golf coverage will most likely take place during the PGA Championship, which begins on May 15.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More