Amanda Balionis raves about $5M pop star’s new single to her 346K IG followers

Amanda Balionis recently revealed she is a huge fan of the pop star Maren Morris, who is worth $5 million (via Celebrity Net Worth). The golf journalist shared a post on Instagram raving about the singer’s new project to her 346K Instagram followers.

In the early years of her career, Balionis worked for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks, where she primarily focused on covering high school sports. Following that, she worked for the PGA Tour and then Callaway Golf before joining CBS Sports for a full-time role.

On Saturday, May 9, the Pennsylvania-born sports journalist reposted a picture Maren Morris had earlier shared on Instagram. The picture was a write-up from Morris, speaking about what her new album Dreamsicle means to her and the emotional journey she embarked on while creating it.

Amanda Balionis shared the write-up, saying:

“She simply never missed folks 😮‍💨”

Take a look at her post here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Earlier, the CBS Sports journalist shared an audio file from the album, saying:

“It’s heeeere!"

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Notably, Maren Morris’ Dreamsicle was released on May 9.

Amanda Balionis shares an update from the Mizuho Americas Open

Amanda Balionis is covering the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City. She shared a reel on Instagram, detailing her experience in the days leading up to the tournament.

The sports journalist can be seen riding a ferry on her way to Liberty National in the reel. She revealed that she spent her day speaking to defending champion Nelly Korda and Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, who are competing in the event. Her post was captioned:

“Come with me for a day at the @mizuholpga at @libertynationalgc 🗽 what host @michellewiewest has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the @lpga_tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game thanks to the top @ajgagolf players being a part of the competition 🙌🙌”

Amanda Balionis also met with some of the junior golfers who are competing in the tournament. She shared a separate post on Instagram saying that she had the “best day getting to hang and chat with the future of golf.”

The CBS Sports reporter has covered a number of exciting events this year. In addition to the Mizuho Americas Open, Balionis also covered the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Masters Tournament, RBC Heritage, and much more.

After the conclusion of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Balionis congratulated World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler for winning the tournament. She called his victory a “special” one and complimented his form as he prepares for the upcoming PGA Championship.

