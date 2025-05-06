Amanda Balionis shares her "week in review" with 346K IG followers ft. Jordan Spieth

CBS Sports star Amanda Balionis recently gave her 346K Instagram followers a recap of her week with a carousel of photos. The slides featured several notable stars, including 13-time PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth.

Balionis’ journey into the world of sports reporting began at Hofstra University where she graduated in 2008 with a degree in broadcast journalism. During the early years of her career, she worked with Verizon Fios, MSG Network, and the PGA Tour. She now works as a full-time golf reporter for CBS Sports.

On Monday, May 5, the American sports journalist shared a ten-slide carousel on Instagram captioned:

“Week in review 📸 Texas sunsets, friends who fill you up, work that makes you smile… and apparently a lot of pink 💅”

In the post, Amanda Balionis was captured in several moments at home, on the course, and in the gym. In one picture, she can be seen wearing a fashionable pink outfit while she interviewed Jordan Spieth at the recently concluded CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Take a look at Balionis’ post here:

The CBS Sports reporter was also captured posing with another notable sports personality, Jane Slater and popular TV host Nischelle Turner. One slide captured Balionis taking a walk under a beautiful sunset, while another showed her working out in a gym.

Earlier on, Amanda Balionis shared video footage from her interview with Jordan Spieth. During their conversation, the sports journalist asked Spieth to articulate his feelings as he gears up to attempt to secure a career grand slam in the upcoming PGA Championship.

Take a look at the post here:

Balionis asked Spieth if seeing Rory McIlroy finally achieve a career grand slam was an encouragement to him. Spieth responded, saying that McIlroy had accomplished a seemingly impossible feat and as such, he feels positive that he can also be successful given the progress he has been making.

Amanda Balionis shares a recap from the Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis covered the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans before heading to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Following the conclusion of the event, she posted a recap of her time at TPC Louisiana. In her post, she expressed appreciation to the event’s organizers for putting together a good show. The post was captioned:

“New Orleans I love ya! Huge thanks to @zurich_classic @zurichinsurance for another tremendous week, to @titosvodka for helping us connect New Orleans with @animalrescueno through @puppiesandgolf all week and to this city for being endless fun. Onto Dallas! ✈️”

Take a look at Balionis’ post here:

In the pictures, Balionis can be been seen conducting a walk-and-talk interview with Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin, who went on to win the tournament. She also shared pictures of her outfits, food, and heartwarming moments with friends.

This year, Amanda Balionis has covered other notable events including the RBC Heritage, Masters Tournament, and Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines.

