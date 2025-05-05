Jordan Spieth reveals what fueled his lowest PGA Tour round in four years: "Been on a really good putting run"

Jordan Spieth put up a great performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The 31-year-old professional golfer from Dallas, Texas was playing in the $9,900,000 event at TPC Craig Ranch.

Ad

Spieth is yet to secure a victory in this season. On Sunday (May 4), the PGA Tour pro ended up securing the solo fourth spot on the tournament leaderboard with a total score of 19-under par. Spieth also matched his career low round score, when the golfer recorded a round total of 9-under par (62).

In his post-round conference, the reporter asked him about his most liked part about the final round he played in McKinney. According to Jordan Spieth's statement, he appears to be focusing on his putting:

Ad

Trending

"I've been putting, actually stroking it really well coming into this week, and I didn't have much go in in Hilton Head, but statistically I've been on a really good putting run... I just kind of got in a lull for what seemed to be Hilton Head and the off week... Luckily today seemed to get out of it."

Ad

The three-time major winner recorded a bogey-free final round, scoring a total nine birdies. While playing on the front nine, Spieth also scored back-to-back three birdies on par-3 hole 4, par-5 hole 5, and par-4 hole 6. While talking about his birdies, Jordan Spieth said:

"It wasn't just making birdie putts. It was the constant three to four-footers for par that just felt a little bit easier than they did earlier in the week. Just had a couple go in."

Ad

"I knew there wasn't going to be much wind today... in order to make up any ground, you had to shoot 6-under or better... I got a bit lucky on 18. I thought I hit it in the water, and I ended up making birdie. Those are the kinds of breaks you need to sometimes shoot 62."

Ad

Jordan Spieth showcased his skills and ahead of his career grand slam pursuit at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club from May 15.

How much did Jordan Spieth earn in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

Jordan Spieth achieved the fourth position on the leaderboard. His finish at the tournament in McKinney, Texas earned him a share from the total prize purse. Here's what he and the other PGA Tour pros like Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and others earned at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1: Scottie Scheffler, $1,782,000

2: Erik van Rooyen, $1,079,100

3: Sam Stevens, $683,100

4: Jordan Spieth, $485,100

T5: Will Gordon, $305,972

T5: Mark Hubbard, $305,972

T5: Sam Burns, $305,972

T5: Takumi Kanaya, $305,972

T5: Eric Cole, $305,972

T5: Kurt Kitayama, $305,972

T5: Adam Schenk, $305,972

T5: Ricky Castillo, $305,972

T13: Antoine Rozner, $200,475

T13: Jhonattan Vegas, $200,475

T15: Matt McCarty, $141,295

T15: Chris Gotterup, $141,295

T15: Max McGreevy, $141,295

T15: Si Woo Kim, $141,295

T15: Chandler Phillips, $141,295

T15: Patrick Rodgers, $141,295

T15: Vince Whaley, $141,295

T15: Kevin Roy, $141,295

T15: Cameron Champ, $141,295

T15: Andrew Putnam, $141,295

T25: Ross Steelman, $79,448

T25: Pierceson Coody, $79,448

T25: Danny Walker, $79,448

T25: Nico Echavarria, $79,448

T29: Kevin Yu, $66,330

T29: Taylor Dickson, $66,330

T29: Thorbjorn Olesen, $66,330

T29: Trey Mullinax, $66,330

T33: Doug Ghim, $52,800

T33: Harry Hall, $52,800

T33: Niklas Norgaard, $52,800

T33: Michael Thorbjornsen, $52,800

T33: Ben Martin, $52,800

T33: Sungjae Im, $52,800

T39: Jake Knapp, $40,095

T39: Rikuya Hoshino, $40,095

T39: Alex Smalley, $40,095

T39: Joseph Bramlett, $40,095

T39: Sami Valimaki, $40,095

T39: Nate Lashley, $40,095

T45: Henrik Norlander, $31,185

T45: Matteo Manassero, $31,185

T45: Davis Riley, $31,185

48: Rasmus Hojgaard, $27,621

T49: Karl Vilips, $25,509

T49: Webb Simpson, $25,509

T49: Patton Kizzire, $25,509

T52: David Skinns, $23,710

T52: Ben Kohles, $23,710

T52: Thomas Rosenmueller, $23,710

T52: Rico Hoey, $23,710

T56: Isaiah Salinda, $22,770

T56: Nicolai Hojgaard, $22,770

T56: Matt Kuchar, $22,770

T56: Stephan Jaeger, $22,770

T60: Byeong Hun An, $21,978

T60: Cam Davis, $21,978

T60: Ryan Fox, $21,978

T60: Victor Perez, $21,978

64: Brandon Matthews, $21,483

T65: Mac Meissner, $21,186

T65: Beau Hossler, $21,186

T67: Camilo Villegas, $20,691

T67: Alejandro Tosti, $20,691

T67: Rafael Campos $20,691

70: John Pak, $20,295

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More