  • Jordan Spieth reveals what fueled his lowest PGA Tour round in four years: "Been on a really good putting run"

By Pravashis Biswas
Modified May 05, 2025 16:12 GMT
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty
Jordan Spieth during THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth put up a great performance at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. The 31-year-old professional golfer from Dallas, Texas was playing in the $9,900,000 event at TPC Craig Ranch.

Spieth is yet to secure a victory in this season. On Sunday (May 4), the PGA Tour pro ended up securing the solo fourth spot on the tournament leaderboard with a total score of 19-under par. Spieth also matched his career low round score, when the golfer recorded a round total of 9-under par (62).

In his post-round conference, the reporter asked him about his most liked part about the final round he played in McKinney. According to Jordan Spieth's statement, he appears to be focusing on his putting:

"I've been putting, actually stroking it really well coming into this week, and I didn't have much go in in Hilton Head, but statistically I've been on a really good putting run... I just kind of got in a lull for what seemed to be Hilton Head and the off week... Luckily today seemed to get out of it."
The three-time major winner recorded a bogey-free final round, scoring a total nine birdies. While playing on the front nine, Spieth also scored back-to-back three birdies on par-3 hole 4, par-5 hole 5, and par-4 hole 6. While talking about his birdies, Jordan Spieth said:

"It wasn't just making birdie putts. It was the constant three to four-footers for par that just felt a little bit easier than they did earlier in the week. Just had a couple go in."
"I knew there wasn't going to be much wind today... in order to make up any ground, you had to shoot 6-under or better... I got a bit lucky on 18. I thought I hit it in the water, and I ended up making birdie. Those are the kinds of breaks you need to sometimes shoot 62."
Jordan Spieth showcased his skills and ahead of his career grand slam pursuit at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club from May 15.

How much did Jordan Spieth earn in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

Jordan Spieth achieved the fourth position on the leaderboard. His finish at the tournament in McKinney, Texas earned him a share from the total prize purse. Here's what he and the other PGA Tour pros like Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, and others earned at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

  • 1: Scottie Scheffler, $1,782,000
  • 2: Erik van Rooyen, $1,079,100
  • 3: Sam Stevens, $683,100
  • 4: Jordan Spieth, $485,100
  • T5: Will Gordon, $305,972
  • T5: Mark Hubbard, $305,972
  • T5: Sam Burns, $305,972
  • T5: Takumi Kanaya, $305,972
  • T5: Eric Cole, $305,972
  • T5: Kurt Kitayama, $305,972
  • T5: Adam Schenk, $305,972
  • T5: Ricky Castillo, $305,972
  • T13: Antoine Rozner, $200,475
  • T13: Jhonattan Vegas, $200,475
  • T15: Matt McCarty, $141,295
  • T15: Chris Gotterup, $141,295
  • T15: Max McGreevy, $141,295
  • T15: Si Woo Kim, $141,295
  • T15: Chandler Phillips, $141,295
  • T15: Patrick Rodgers, $141,295
  • T15: Vince Whaley, $141,295
  • T15: Kevin Roy, $141,295
  • T15: Cameron Champ, $141,295
  • T15: Andrew Putnam, $141,295
  • T25: Ross Steelman, $79,448
  • T25: Pierceson Coody, $79,448
  • T25: Danny Walker, $79,448
  • T25: Nico Echavarria, $79,448
  • T29: Kevin Yu, $66,330
  • T29: Taylor Dickson, $66,330
  • T29: Thorbjorn Olesen, $66,330
  • T29: Trey Mullinax, $66,330
  • T33: Doug Ghim, $52,800
  • T33: Harry Hall, $52,800
  • T33: Niklas Norgaard, $52,800
  • T33: Michael Thorbjornsen, $52,800
  • T33: Ben Martin, $52,800
  • T33: Sungjae Im, $52,800
  • T39: Jake Knapp, $40,095
  • T39: Rikuya Hoshino, $40,095
  • T39: Alex Smalley, $40,095
  • T39: Joseph Bramlett, $40,095
  • T39: Sami Valimaki, $40,095
  • T39: Nate Lashley, $40,095
  • T45: Henrik Norlander, $31,185
  • T45: Matteo Manassero, $31,185
  • T45: Davis Riley, $31,185
  • 48: Rasmus Hojgaard, $27,621
  • T49: Karl Vilips, $25,509
  • T49: Webb Simpson, $25,509
  • T49: Patton Kizzire, $25,509
  • T52: David Skinns, $23,710
  • T52: Ben Kohles, $23,710
  • T52: Thomas Rosenmueller, $23,710
  • T52: Rico Hoey, $23,710
  • T56: Isaiah Salinda, $22,770
  • T56: Nicolai Hojgaard, $22,770
  • T56: Matt Kuchar, $22,770
  • T56: Stephan Jaeger, $22,770
  • T60: Byeong Hun An, $21,978
  • T60: Cam Davis, $21,978
  • T60: Ryan Fox, $21,978
  • T60: Victor Perez, $21,978
  • 64: Brandon Matthews, $21,483
  • T65: Mac Meissner, $21,186
  • T65: Beau Hossler, $21,186
  • T67: Camilo Villegas, $20,691
  • T67: Alejandro Tosti, $20,691
  • T67: Rafael Campos $20,691
  • 70: John Pak, $20,295
