How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025?

Jordan Spieth is currently competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He completed his second round on Saturday, May 3 as the play was suspended on Friday, May 2 due to darkness.

Ad

Spieth was placed 80th after round one as he carded -2 and struggled a bit with his game. However, he made an incredible comeback in the second round as he scored -4 for the day to move up to -6 for the event and is placed T32, with a few players yet to finish their second round.

Jordan Spieth teed off from the back nine and started with two pars and a double bogey to drop down to even par. However, the 13-time PGA Tour winner made an exceptional comeback with four birdies in the next six holes to finish the back nine at two under.

Ad

Trending

He continued this momentum on the front nine as he dropped just one stroke and carded three birdies to finish -4 for the day and -6 for the event. Jordan Spieth will start his third round once all the golfers complete their second round.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the event and has a lead of six strokes going into the third round. He has scored -18 for the event, while Sam Stevens is in second place at -12.

Ad

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 round two leaderboard

Jordan Spieth at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Here's the complete leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 as of this writing.

1. Scottie Scheffler -18

2. Sam Stevens -12

3. Ricky Castillo -11

T4. Jhonattan Vegas -10

T4. Kurt Kitayama -10

T6. Eric Cole -9

T6. Andrew Putnam -9

T6. Chandler Phillips -9

T6. Erik van Rooyen -9

T6. Adam Schenk -9

T6. Niklas Norgaard -9

T6. Rasmus Højgaard -9

T13. Mark Hubbard -8

T13. Joseph Bramlett -8

T13. Nico Echavarria -8

T13. Patton Kizzire -8

T13. Sam Burns -8

T13. Ben Martin -8

T13: Trey Mullinax -8

T20: Cameron Champ - 7

T20. Vince Whaley -7

T20. Sungjae Im -7

T20. Taylor Dickson -7

T20. Brandon Matthews -7

T20. Kevin Roy -7

T20. Alejandro Tosti -7

T20. Rafael Campos -7

T20. Chris Gotterup -7

T20. Kevin Yu -7

T20: David Skims -7

T20. Paul Waring -7

T20. Thomas Rosenmueller -7

T33. Stephan Jaeger -6

T33. Doug Ghim -6

T33. Alex Smalley -6

T33. Danny Walker -6

T33. Si Woo Kim -6

T33. Jordan Spieth -6

T33. Camilo Villegas -6

T33. Patrick Rodgers -6

T33. Will Gordon -6

T33. Isaiah Salinda -6

T33. Ross Steelman -6

T33. Rikuya Hoshino -6

T33. Rico Hoey -6

T33. Takumi Kanaya -6

T33. Thorbjørn Olesen -6

T33. Matt McCarty -6

T49. Henrik Norlander -5

T49. Webb Simpson -5

T49. Jake Knapp -5

T49. Nate Lashley -5

T49. Beau Hossler -5

T49. Nicolai Højgaard -5

T49. Ben Kohles -5

T49. Antoine Rozner -5

T49. Max McGreevy -5

T49. John Pak -5

T49. Victor Perez -5

T49. Sami Valimaki -5

T49. Ryan Fox -5

T49. Mac Meissner -5

T49. Matt Kuchar -5

T49. Matteo Manassero -5

T49. Michael Thorbjornsen -5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More