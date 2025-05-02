What is the projected cut line for the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson kicked off on May 1 this year. The event is currently taking place at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. Interestingly, this is the fifth time in a row that this venue has hosted this tournament. Talking about the event, lightning halted round 2 play.

As of currently, no cut line has been announced for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. Although the cut for this year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson is expected to be around 3-under par. This estimate is based on recent trends at the TPC Craig Ranch. Here's a look at the cut of this tournament in the last few seasons:

2024 : -6

: -6 2023 : -4

: -4 2022 : -5

: -5 2021: -6

TPC Craig Ranch is a spacious course with excellent fairways and greens. The trends on it indicate that the course offers a birdie-friendly environment. This is why the cut line is typically lower than in other PGA Tour events.

Which players will make the cut at this year's CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

After round one, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaderboard is looking very tight. Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is currently leading the tournament at 12-under par.

He is looking for his first win of the season and currently leads by a comfortable margin. Apart from him, Jhonattan Vegas is in a strong position with 10 shots under par.

Here's a look at the leaderboard and projected players who might make the cut this year (top 62; these players have a score of -4 or less):

Scottie Scheffler: (-12) Jhonattan Vegas: (-10) Patton Kizzire: (-9) Will Gordon: (-9) Sam Stevens: (-8) Andrew Putnam: (-8) Chandler Phillips: (-8) Rico Hoey: (-8) Joseph Bramlett: (-7) Brandon Matthews: (-7) Stephan Jaeger: (-7) Cameron Champ: (-7) Michael Thorbjornsen: (-7) Eric Cole: (-6) Vince Whaley: (-6) Nate Lashley: (-6) Ricky Castillo: (-6) Rafael Campos: (-6) Mackenzie Hughes: (-6) Karl Vilips: (-6) Trey Mullinax: (-6) Rasmus Højgaard: (-6) Mark Hubbard: (-5) Erik van Rooyen: (-5) Nico Echavarria: (-5) Adam Schenk: (-5) Patrick Rodgers: (-5) Taylor Dickson: (-5) Antoine Rozner: (-5) Max McGreevy: (-5) Niklas Norgaard: (-5) Alejandro Tosti: (-5) Ben Martin: (-5) Sami Valimaki: (-5) Ryan Fox: (-5) Davis Riley: (-5) Kurt Kitayama: (-5) Matt McCarty: (-5) Matteo Manassero: (-5) William Mouw: (-5) Paul Waring: (-5) Thomas Rosenmueller: (-5) Doug Ghim: (-4) Alex Smalley: (-4) Aaron Baddeley: (-4) Danny Walker: (-4) Si Woo Kim: (-4) Jordan Spieth: (-4) Sungjae Im: (-4) Beau Hossler: (-4) Nicolai Højgaard: (-4) Ross Steelman: (-4) Kevin Roy: (-4) Charley Hoffman: (-4) Adam Svensson: (-4) Kevin Yu: (-4) Nick Hardy: (-4) David Skinns: (-4) Sam Ryder: (-4) Takumi Kanaya: (-4) Thorbjørn Olesen: (-4) Pierceson Coody: (-4)

