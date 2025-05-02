The PGA Tour is currently hosting The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. This tournament is being played at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, USA. The tournament has a $9,900,000 purse and it features some big-name golfers like Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

While Round 1 of the tournament was successfully completed on Thursday, May 1, Round 2 witnessed an interruption. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of PGA Tour Communications revealed the round was suspended due to lightning.

The tweet read:

"Second-round of play at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 a.m. due to lightning in the area."

You can check the tweet from PGA Tour communications below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, Round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 was suspended at 9:46 AM. The tournament's leader Scottie Scheffler was one of the many golfers who had already teed off. Before the round could be suspended, Scheffler played 8 holes and scored an eagle on the par-5 hole 8.

As of this writing, there has been no further update from the PGA Tour Communications about Round 2. Before the round could begin, it was also revealed that Preferred lies would be in effect.

Ad

A look at the golfers currently competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is headlined by big names like World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. However, there are other golfers too who will look to make the cut and go on to win the tournament. Let us take a look at the detailed list of golfers competing in the ongoing CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

Gary Woodland

Scottie Scheffler

Sam Burns

Kurt Kitayama

Brian Campbell

Rafael Campos

Cam Davis

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Brice Garnett

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Joe Highsmith

Lee Hodges

Mackenzie Hughes

Stephan Jaeger

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Luke List

Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Taylor Pendrith

Seamus Power

Davis Riley

Jordan Spieth

Adam Svensson

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Kevin Yu

Webb Simpson

Kevin Kisner

Ryan Palmer

Brandt Snedeker

Pierceson Coody

Zach Johnson

Blades Brown

Noah Kent

Kris Kim

Tommy Morrison

Seungbin Choi

Gabe Reynolds

Sung Kang

Christo Lamprecht

Sungjae Im

Adam Schenk

Byeong Hun An

Will Zalatoris

Eric Cole

Patrick Rodgers

Ben Griffin

Mark Hubbard

Victor Perez

Beau Hossler

Justin Lower

Doug Ghim

Keith Mitchell

Patrick Fishburn

Andrew Putnam

Rico Hoey

Carson Young

Sam Stevens

Charley Hoffman

Ryo Hisatsune

Chandler Phillips

Matti Schmid

David Lipsky

Ben Kohles

Vince Whaley

Michael Kim

Mac Meissner

Greyson Sigg

Nicolai Højgaard

Matt Kuchar

Chan Kim

Jacob Bridgeman

Ben Silverman

Chad Ramey

Nate Lashley

Ryan Fox

Henrik Norlander

Alex Smalley

David Skinns

Sami Valimaki

Joel Dahmen

Sam Ryder

Trey Mullinax

Will Gordon

Ben Martin

Rasmus Højgaard

Alejandro Tosti

Jeremy Paul

Michael Thorbjornsen

Ryan Gerard

Aldrich Potgieter

Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda

Max McGreevy

Kris Ventura

Jesper Svensson

Kevin Roy

Lanto Griffin

Ricky Castillo

Thorbjørn Olesen

Jackson Suber

Quade Cummins

Will Chandler

Paul Peterson

William Mouw

Frankie Capan III

Harry Higgs

Matteo Manassero

John Pak

Noah Goodwin

Niklas Norgaard

Antoine Rozner

Norman Xiong

Aaron Baddeley

Matthew Riedel

Takumi Kanaya

Philip Knowles

Mason Andersen

Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson

Kevin Velo

Kaito Onishi

Thomas Rosenmueller

Cristobal Del Solar

Trevor Cone

Tim Widing

Vince Covello

Hayden Buckley

Braden Thornberry

Paul Waring

Harrison Endycott

Anders Albertson

Brandon Matthews

Scott Gutschewski

Zac Blair

Hayden Springer

S.H. Kim

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and WWE journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Roman Reigns’ ability to keep moving forward in life regardless of any obstacles. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he could go back in time and be a manager for someone in the WWE, it would have been Big Show.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More