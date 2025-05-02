The PGA Tour is currently hosting The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. This tournament is being played at the TPC Craig Ranch in Texas, USA. The tournament has a $9,900,000 purse and it features some big-name golfers like Scottie Scheffler.
While Round 1 of the tournament was successfully completed on Thursday, May 1, Round 2 witnessed an interruption. On social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of PGA Tour Communications revealed the round was suspended due to lightning.
The tweet read:
"Second-round of play at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 a.m. due to lightning in the area."
You can check the tweet from PGA Tour communications below:
As mentioned above, Round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 was suspended at 9:46 AM. The tournament's leader Scottie Scheffler was one of the many golfers who had already teed off. Before the round could be suspended, Scheffler played 8 holes and scored an eagle on the par-5 hole 8.
As of this writing, there has been no further update from the PGA Tour Communications about Round 2. Before the round could begin, it was also revealed that Preferred lies would be in effect.
A look at the golfers currently competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025
The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is headlined by big names like World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. However, there are other golfers too who will look to make the cut and go on to win the tournament. Let us take a look at the detailed list of golfers competing in the ongoing CJ Cup Byron Nelson:
- Gary Woodland
- Scottie Scheffler
- Sam Burns
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brian Campbell
- Rafael Campos
- Cam Davis
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Brice Garnett
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Joe Highsmith
- Lee Hodges
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Stephan Jaeger
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Luke List
- Peter Malnati
- Matt McCarty
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Taylor Pendrith
- Seamus Power
- Davis Riley
- Jordan Spieth
- Adam Svensson
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Kevin Yu
- Webb Simpson
- Kevin Kisner
- Ryan Palmer
- Brandt Snedeker
- Pierceson Coody
- Zach Johnson
- Blades Brown
- Noah Kent
- Kris Kim
- Tommy Morrison
- Seungbin Choi
- Gabe Reynolds
- Sung Kang
- Christo Lamprecht
- Sungjae Im
- Adam Schenk
- Byeong Hun An
- Will Zalatoris
- Eric Cole
- Patrick Rodgers
- Ben Griffin
- Mark Hubbard
- Victor Perez
- Beau Hossler
- Justin Lower
- Doug Ghim
- Keith Mitchell
- Patrick Fishburn
- Andrew Putnam
- Rico Hoey
- Carson Young
- Sam Stevens
- Charley Hoffman
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Chandler Phillips
- Matti Schmid
- David Lipsky
- Ben Kohles
- Vince Whaley
- Michael Kim
- Mac Meissner
- Greyson Sigg
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Matt Kuchar
- Chan Kim
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Ben Silverman
- Chad Ramey
- Nate Lashley
- Ryan Fox
- Henrik Norlander
- Alex Smalley
- David Skinns
- Sami Valimaki
- Joel Dahmen
- Sam Ryder
- Trey Mullinax
- Will Gordon
- Ben Martin
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Alejandro Tosti
- Jeremy Paul
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Ryan Gerard
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Danny Walker
- Isaiah Salinda
- Max McGreevy
- Kris Ventura
- Jesper Svensson
- Kevin Roy
- Lanto Griffin
- Ricky Castillo
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Jackson Suber
- Quade Cummins
- Will Chandler
- Paul Peterson
- William Mouw
- Frankie Capan III
- Harry Higgs
- Matteo Manassero
- John Pak
- Noah Goodwin
- Niklas Norgaard
- Antoine Rozner
- Norman Xiong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Matthew Riedel
- Takumi Kanaya
- Philip Knowles
- Mason Andersen
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Taylor Dickson
- Kevin Velo
- Kaito Onishi
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Trevor Cone
- Tim Widing
- Vince Covello
- Hayden Buckley
- Braden Thornberry
- Paul Waring
- Harrison Endycott
- Anders Albertson
- Brandon Matthews
- Scott Gutschewski
- Zac Blair
- Hayden Springer
- S.H. Kim