The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025, Day 2 weather forecast: Will it rain on Friday?

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 is currently underway. Despite earlier concerns, the first round concluded on Thursday, May 1, at TPC Craig Ranch without significant weather delays. This was after the area received heavy rain and strong winds on Wednesday, which led to the temporary evacuation of the course.
However, as per AccuWeather, the weather is expected to worsen in the second round. The day is forecast to start with heavy thunderstorms, mostly cloudy skies, and high humidity. The gusts will be strong from 20 mph to 25 mph.
The probability of precipitation will be 87% in the morning and 65% in the afternoon. By evening, conditions will become mostly cloudy with minimal rain risk and cooler temperatures. Here's the weather report for the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as per AccuWeather:
Morning
- Temperature: 20°C (68°F)
- Weather: A couple of heavy thunderstorms; mostly cloudy
- Wind: E 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 39 km/h (24.2 mph)
- Humidity: 86%
- Probability of Precipitation: 87%
- Precipitation: 7.3 mm (0.29 in)
- Cloud Cover: 79%
- Visibility: 9 km (5.6 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 21°C (70°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm
- Wind: NNE 20 km/h (12.4 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 37 km/h (23 mph)
- Humidity: 79%
- Probability of Precipitation: 65%
- Precipitation: 2.9 mm (0.11 in)
- Cloud Cover: 95%
- Visibility: 8 km (5 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 16°C (61°F)
- Weather: Mostly cloudy
- Wind: NNE 15 km/h (9.3 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 28 km/h (17.4 mph)
- Humidity: 85%
- Probability of Precipitation: 5%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 70%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
How will the weather be at TPC Craig Ranch in the final two rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?
The weather is expected to be favorable for play in the final two rounds of the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. It will be sunny and pleasant with moderate wind gusts and zero percent chance of rain.
The final round will also have pleasant weather with light winds and low humidity. Temperatures will be cooler in the evening, to 15°C (59°F). Here's the weather report for the final two rounds of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, as per AccuWeather:
Third Round (May 3)
Morning
- Temperature: 22°C (72°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: N 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 32 km/h (19.9 mph)
- Humidity: 60%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Sunny and pleasant
- Wind: NNE 19 km/h (11.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 33 km/h (20.5 mph)
- Humidity: 41%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 14°C (57°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: NNE 11 km/h (6.8 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 63%
- Probability of Precipitation: 0%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 0%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Final Round (May 4)
Morning
- Temperature: 23°C (73°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: E 2 km/h (1.2 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 9 km/h (5.6 mph)
- Humidity: 58%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Afternoon
- Temperature: 24°C (75°F)
- Weather: Partly sunny and pleasant
- Wind: ENE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 17 km/h (10.6 mph)
- Humidity: 44%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 26%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)
Evening
- Temperature: 15°C (59°F)
- Weather: Clear
- Wind: ESE 6 km/h (3.7 mph)
- Wind Gusts: 13 km/h (8.1 mph)
- Humidity: 70%
- Probability of Precipitation: 1%
- Precipitation: 0.0 mm
- Cloud Cover: 3%
- Visibility: 10 km (6.2 miles)