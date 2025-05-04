Scottie Scheffler to feature in video of Golf influencer with 868K followers

Scottie Scheffler is currently looking for his first win on the PGA Tour following an incredible 2024 season. The golfer from the USA is competing in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas. After three rounds, Scheffler stands at solo first position on the tournament leaderboard.

Shortly after round 4 ends, Scottie Scheffler will be featured in a video with one of the biggest golf influencers in the world. Scheffler recently collaborated with Grant Horvat in a friendly contest. The influencer announced this collaboration via a reel on his Instagram, where he holds 868k followers. Take a look:

"Tomorrow. 18 holes. Scottie Scheffler #TeamTaylorMade"

He also shared a post on X (previously Twitter), naming the venue and condition as well. As per Horvat's tweet, the duo will engage in an 18-hole contest at Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas, Texas. Scheffler is a member of the club and has been playing there for two decades now.

"Can I beat Scottie Scheffler at his home course starting 5 under? Dropping tomorrow :)"

Grant Horvat's upcoming collaboration has made a stir on social media. Popular golf social media outlet NUCLR Golf posted a tweet, sharing Horvat's teaser from Instagram:

"🚨⛳️📺 #NEW — YouTube golf star @GrantHorvatGolf will try and beat Scottie Scheffler at his home course tomorrow, Grant will start at 5 under par… Will he beat the world #1?"

The 2025 Creator Classic winner has collaborated with top stars of professional golf. Horvat's collaborations include Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson and the latest career grand slam winner, Rory McIlroy. This is the first time Horvat will engage in a friendly contest with Scheffler.

Scottie will be teeing off to play in the final round of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson around 1.55 pm EST with Erik van Rooyen.

Scottie Scheffler gives a heads-up before CJ Cup Byron Nelson final round

Scheffler during PGA: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After 54 holes, Scheffler has scored a total 23 under par at this PGA Tour event. When he ended round 3 on May 3, the two-time major winner shared his thoughts about his performance.

While speaking with the press, Scottie Scheffler said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"It was good golf. I did a good job getting it around today. I definitely wasn't as sharp as I was the last two days, but overall, I posted a pretty good score. Over a 72-hole tournament, you're going to have days, or typically at least one day where your swing's not firing on all cylinders like it was the first two days."

He also showcased an optimistic mentality regarding winning the cup.

"Today I did a good job and hopefully tomorrow I'll swing a little better. Had a great week. This tournament means a lot to me. I grew up coming out here to watch. Yeah, tomorrow should be a fun day and a good opportunity for me to go out and have a good round and hopefully win a tournament."

Scottie Scheffler showcased an incredible performance this week, hitting low-score rounds of 61, 63, and 67, respectively. He came closest to tying the score record at Byron Nelson when he scored 10 under par 61 in the opening round.

