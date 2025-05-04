‘It’s because Bryson getting so much hype’: Scottie Scheffler’s act after The CJ Cup Byron Nelson leaves fans divided

Scottie Scheffler is currently competing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. After round three, Scheffler signed autographs in the dark for the fans. PGA Tour posted a video of the same on X, which has left the fans divided. Some fans appreciated Scheffler, while others mentioned Bryson DeChambeau, who is usually seen undertaking this gesture.

The PGA Tour shared the video and wrote:

"After finishing the third round, Scottie signed autographs in the dark for every fan waiting 🥹."

Fans reacted to this tweet, as one fan said the PGA Tour wants the players to be more personable with fans like Bryson DeChambeau.

"It's because bryson getting so much hype for autos and being one with the people, now the pga wants they players to be more personable, lmao" they wrote.

"Seems like the PGA Tour has learned a few lessons from Bryson" wrote another.

However, some other fans appreciated Scottie Scheffler and said it is a wonderful example for kids.

"Wonderful example for kids and a great ambassador for the game," a fan wrote.

"That is how you do it, without fans, he is nothing," another fan commented.

Thats why I love watching the PGA tour. They have a bunch of great dudes that give back to the fans and the game. Love seeing this. I don't even play golf but I am hooked on the tour. Great job, guys!! a user said.

One fan took a subtle dig at DeChambeau and said how Scottie Scheffler does all this under the radar and doesn't make a big thing about it on social media.

"I love how Scottie does this under the radar and doesn't make a big over-the-top social media event out of it to make himself look great, as some other players on other tours who shall remain nameless would," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025. He has carded -23 for the event going into the final round and is leading the tournament by eight strokes.

The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 leaderboard

Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty

Here's the leaderboard of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 going into the final round (Top 20):

1. Scottie Scheffler -23

T2. Erik van Rooyen -15

T2. Adam Schenk -15

T2. Ricky Castillo -15

T5. Kurt Kitayama -14

T5. Jhonattan Vegas -14

T7. Antoine Rozner -13

T7. Nico Echavarria -13

T7. Eric Cole -13

T7. Rasmus Højgaard -13

T7. Sam Stevens -13

T12. Harry Hall -12

T12. Matt McCarty -12

T12. Taylor Dickson -12

T12. Pierceson Coody -12

T12. Michael Thorbjornsen -12

T12. Sam Burns -12

T12. Andrew Putnam -12

T19. Jake Knapp -11

T19. Davis Riley -11

T19. Chris Gotterup -11

T19. Max McGreevy -11

T19. Ben Martin -11

T19. Nate Lashley -11

T19. Si Woo Kim -11

T19. Jordan Spieth -11

T19. Mark Hubbard -11

T19. Danny Walker -11

T19. Patrick Rodgers -11

T19. Will Gordon -11

T19. Kevin Roy -11

T19. Vince Whaley -11

T19. Sungjae Im -11

T19. Takumi Kanaya -11

T19. Cameron Champ -11

