Rory McIlroy explains how TGL led by him & Tiger Woods is different compared to the PGA Tour

Rory McIlroy recently made headlines for his Dublin-based firm Symphony Ventures' partnership with TPG Inc. The Northern Irishman appeared on the CNBC Squawk Box on Friday along with TPG President Todd Sisitsky to discuss the same.

Ad

McIlroy talked about his recent investment in the creation of TPG Sports, other investments in sports, and his recent Masters win. At one point, Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Rory McIlroy about his and Tiger Woods' TGL.

McIlroy was open about his reaction following the first season of the indoor Golf League at SoFi Stadium and said (quoted by CNBC):

"I think we were thrilled with the first season of TGL. I think when you're, you're creating a new concept and, you know, you're putting it out there into the world for the first time, you're, you're apprehensive. You don't know what the reaction is going to be. But what we've seen is trying to bring golf to a different audience in prime time."

Ad

Trending

As per Front Office Sports, TGL achieved a median viewer age of 51.9. This meant the indoor golf league had the second youngest audience among the major sports leagues, trailing behind the NBA. The golf league also outshone comparable shows by 12%, when TGL matches aired on prime time slots on ESPN, recording an average of 686,000 viewers.

Rory McIlroy further explained how the audience of TGL differs, adding:

"The demographic that watches TGL is way different than the demographic that watches regular PGA Tour golf. I mean, the, you know, the audience is skewing way younger, which is a great thing for the game because, you know, the criticism of golf is. It's an old, it's an old person's sport."

Ad

Rory McIlroy also admitted in his statement how important it is to shift the target audience and change the course of viewership.

"So to try, to sort of bring the age down of the viewership I think is really, really important. And then hopefully have those fans, you know, as they grow up and they, they get later on in life," he added.

Ad

Josh Carpenter, the assistant managing editor at Sports Business Journal, shared a small snippet of McIlroy’s CNBC session on X. Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is also worth noting that TGL has recorded some noteworthy numbers in terms of viewership, which indicates the succesful launch of the tech-driven golf league.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' TGL's Viewership explored

Woods and McIlroy Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

In its inaugural season, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' Tomorrow Golf League managed to pull off almost impossible numbers. For an indoor golf league, this puts a promising note for their next season.

Ad

As reported by Front Office Sports, the regular season of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL has an average of 513,000 viewers (on ESPN). Compared to the programs that were replaced to stream TGL in the slot, the league's viewership steadily increased by around 21%. The opening week's first match drew a record-breaking 919,000 viewers.

Tiger Woods and Jupiter Island GC debuted in the second week, which drew 1.05 million, which is the peak viewership number for TGL season 1. Rory McIlroy's match against Woods in the fourth week recorded an attendance of 864,000 viewers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More