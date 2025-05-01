Rory McIlroy partners with equity firm that manages $200 billion in assets for sports industry investments

Rory McIlroy is having a great season. With two PGA Tour victories and the Green Jacket win in Augusta, the Northern Irishman is now looking for a win in the investment sector.

McIlroy and Sean O'Flaherty's Symphony Ventures is all set to partner with private equity firm TPG Inc. The former world No. 1 and O'Flaherty started this Dublin-based investment company in 2019. Till now, Rory McIlroy's company has focused on sectors like technology, health and sports.

Now, Symphony Ventures will partner with TPG to launch TPG Sports, with McIlroy and O'Flaherty acting as Operating Partners. The news was shared on X by Josh Carpenter of Sports Business Journal.

"@McIlroyRory's Symphony Ventures is teaming up with the PE firm TPG to form TPG Sports, per @dealbook..."

With Rory McIlroy and his business partner beside them, TPG Sports will focus on betting across different sectors in the sports industry. This new venture will partner with companies, teams and sports leagues. They will also be instrumental in the scaling of sports intellectual properties. TPG, previously known as the Texas Pacific Group, was founded in San Francisco.

As reported by the New York Times, TPG manages $200 billion in assets for sports industry investments. Rory McIlroy, a former member of the PGA Tour Policy Board, will be instrumental in their further growth in the industry.

Following the creation of TPG Sports, in an interview, the 2025 Masters Champion said, as quoted by the New York Post:

"We were talking about what's the next step for us. The timing was right. Sports is undergoing a big transformation. There is a lot of investment going into the sports world and trying to make it more professional - and trying to bring it into the 21st century."

This is not the first time McIlroy and O'Flaherty's private equity firm has decided to back a company in the sports industry.

Exploring Rory McIlroy's past investment records

Till now, Symphony Ventures has a decent track record of investing and partnering with some of the most prominent names in Golf.

In 2021, Rory McIlroy invested $10 million in Puttery, a company that specializes in indoor golf circuits and dining. This secured him around 10% stakes of every venue that Putter has built in the United States till now.

GolfPass is a golf membership platform that aims to enhance the golfing experience. It was originally developed by NBC Sports along with Rory McIlroy and offers instructions, tee time protection, monthly credits, and lower booking fees. It also offers its members a 12-month Peacock subscription.

The PGA Tour veteran also invested in Golf+ and Golf Genius, which are software and Virtual Reality platforms. In 2021, McIlroy also invested in Troon, which is widely considered the world's largest golf management firm.

McIlroy has also invested in TMRW, Hyperice, Whoop, Alpine F1 team, Sunseeker, and Kin Insurance. Apart from his earnings from golf and brand endorsements with Nike, Omega, and TaylorMade, these investments have actively contributed towards his massive $250 million net worth.

