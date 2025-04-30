When will Rory McIlroy play next after the Zurich Classic disappointment?

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry entered the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans aiming to defend their title from the previous year. After three rounds, they were positioned five strokes behind the leaders, with McIlroy returning to competition following his recent Masters victory.

On April 27, the duo started the final round with a 2-under-par 34 on the front nine, reducing their deficit to three strokes. However, they encountered difficulties on the back nine, finishing with a 2-over-par 38, resulting in an even-par 72 for the round.

This performance left them six strokes behind the leaders, leading to a tied 12th-place finish at 22-under-par. Rory McIlroy will now be taking a break for some time and will prepare for the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

The official Instagram account of the DP World Tour shared a few pictures from last year’s Genesis Scottish Open. Even Robert MacIntyre, the defending champion, was spotted in the carousel. In the caption, they confirmed that McIlroy will feature at the event:

“Rory’s back for the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open 😍 #GenesisScottishOpen”.

Last year, he lost the title by just four strokes. Rory McIlroy started off strong with a round of 65. However, others played a little better. After rounds of 66, 67, and 68, he settled for a T4.

Maybe this year will be his redemption year. After all, let’s not forget how good his form is in 2025.

How has Rory McIlroy’s 2025 season been so far?

Rory McIlroy has had a notable 2025 PGA Tour season, securing multiple victories and significant earnings.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (February 2–4): McIlroy claimed his first win of the season with a 21-under-par total of 267, earning $3.6 million. He closed with a 6-under 66 to secure a two-stroke victory over Shane Lowry.

The Genesis Invitational (February 16–19): He finished tied for 17th with a 3-under-par 285, earning $270,714.

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (March 9–12): McIlroy tied for 15th place at 3-under-par 285, earning $349,000.

THE PLAYERS Championship (March 13–16): McIlroy won his second Players Championship title in a three-hole aggregate playoff against J.J. Spaun after both finished at 12-under-par 276. He earned $4.5 million.

Texas Children's Houston Open (March 30–April 2): He tied for fifth place with a 15-under-par 265, earning $337,843.75.

Masters Tournament (April 10–13): McIlroy secured his first Masters victory and completed the career Grand Slam by winning in a sudden-death playoff against Justin Rose. He finished at 11-under-par 277 and earned $4.2 million.

He is targeting another win of the season at the Genesis Scottish Invitational and will be one of the top contenders for the event given his rich vein of form this year.

