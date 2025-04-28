Tiger Woods has an exciting announcement for his Sun Day Red fans

Tiger Woods has been out of competitive action for some time now, but his company, Sun Day Red, recently gave fans a glimpse of the "icon in motion". The apparel brand had exciting news to share with fans as they announced it on social media.
'Sun Day Red' launched their 'heritage icon polo' on Saturday. They shared this special announcement by sharing snaps of Woods' complete swing action in different stages. They used the persistence of vision method to combine all the pictures into one fluid motion.
The carousel post shared by 'Sun Day Red' to announce the launch saw Tiger Woods sporting the 'heritage icon polo' in 'Sunday red' color. The golf legend is known for wearing red in his final rounds as his mother believed it was his power color.
He was wearing a red shirt when he secured a historic win at the 2019 Masters. His love for the color and his tradition of wearing it on Sundays during tournament finals also inspired the name of the apparel brand.
The caption of the post also mentioned where fans could find the link to buy the shirt. It read:
"An icon in motion. The Heritage Icon Polo is now available in Sunday Red. Hit the link in bio to shop,"
The 'heritage icon polo' is available in multiple colors on the Sun Day Red website. It is currently priced at $115. The description of the polo shirt on the website reads:
"The Icon is the ideal representative of our Heritage polo collection, built to fulfill Tiger’s requests for how a golf shirt fits, performs and looks."
What were Tiger Woods' insights in creating the 'heritage icon polo'?
The special characteristic of the newly released 'heritage icon polos' from Sun Day Red is that they were specifically designed for Tiger Woods to play in. All the aspects of this latest launch are a tribute to the classic polo shirts, which makes them a perfect choice to wear outside of the golf course as well.
The summary of the apparel further stated:
"Heritage polos like the Icon are cut in accordance to our Heritage Fit, which allows Tiger just enough room to comfortably turn to the top of his backswing and execute his downswing without restriction, with no added bulk,"
The website also mentioned what Tiger Woods' insights were as the polo shirts were created:
"Tiger helped us create the dimensions of our Heritage Fit, which provides the room needed to swing without restriction, but isn’t bulky. For shirts he practices and competes in, we worked closely with him on breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, a 3-button placket with the buttons spaced 2 ¼” apart (his exact preference), a self-fabric collar with a specific amount of spread, and a stepped hem that stays tucked in when he swings, bends and crouches."
The brand further suggested the gloves, trousers, socks and so on the new polo shirts would pair well with.