Rory McIlroy outdoes Scottie Scheffler with a better stat in the ongoing PGA Tour season

Rory McIlroy currently tops the scoring average list for the 2025 PGA Tour season and has outdone World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in terms of this particular statistic. According to the PGA Tour, the scoring average is calculated by taking into account the total strokes and adjustments against the total rounds. As per the website:

"The weighted scoring average, which takes the stroke average of the field into account. It is computed by adding a player's total strokes to an adjustment and dividing by the total rounds played. The adjustment is computed by determining the stroke average of the field for each round played. This average is subtracted from par to create an adjustment for each round. A player accumulates these adjustments for each round played."

McIlroy has been enjoying a spectacular season so far after winning his first-ever Masters green jacket in April as well as two PGA Tour titles - the Players Championship and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. With the Masters win, the World No. 2 finally completed his career grand slam and has earned an average score of 69.163.

Scottie Scheffler trails the Northern Irishman with an average score of 69.493. After a trailblazing 2024 season, the former is yet to record a win on the PGA Tour this year. He joined the competitive season late following a freak hand injury in December last year. However, he has had five top-ten finishes in eight starts.

Bud Cauley is the third top average scorer with 70.014. Out of nine starts, he has finished in the top ten thrice. The 35-year-old is yet to win a tournament this season.

Rory McIlroy is currently leading the season-long FedEx Cup standings. He was last seen at the Zurich Classic alongside close friend and golfer Shane Lowry. The duo had entered the field as the defending champions but finished T12.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin took home the title last week.

Rory McIlroy confirms his participation at the Scottish Genesis Open 2025

Rory McIlroy (Source: Imagn)

Rory McIlroy recently confirmed his participation in the Scottish Genesis Open in July this year. He had previously won the tournament in 2023.

"Winning a national open is always special, and I'm pleased to have the chance to compete for another Genesis Scottish Open title. It has certainly been a memorable year so far, and I'm looking forward to carrying on the momentum to the home of golf this summer," he said via BBC.

The Scottish Genesis Open will be held at the Renaissance Club from July 10th to 13th this year. McIlroy will be competing at the event to prepare for the Open Championship that will take place the week after.

This year, the Major Championship will be coming to his home country of Northern Ireland. Royal Portrush will be hosting the tournament from July 17th to 20th, 2025. Rory McIlroy will be looking forward to winning the title on his home soil, after having won the tournament previously in 2011.

At the moment, the next Major Championship on the ace golfer's radar would be the PGA Championship. It will be held at the Quail Hollow in Charlotte from May 15th to 18th, 2025.

