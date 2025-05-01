Rory McIlroy's $50M private jet headed to New York amid appearance on Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon - Reports

In late 2024, Rory McIlroy purchased a lavish private jet to save time on travelling. McIlroy was even seen travelling in his jet to play the Houston Open and the Masters at Augusta National, which he won. Recently, McIlroy's jet was spotted travelling again, indicating what he is up to next.

Interestingly, McIlroy's jet #N1989R was recently spotted flying towards New York City. It has been reported that he will appear on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. This report came from an X page named @radaratlas2 who revealed:

"Rory McIlroy's plane #N1989R flew to the NYC area today for his appearance on tonight's episode of the Tonight Show with @jimmyfallon"

Some sources have claimed that Rory McIlroy's private jet, '2022 Gulfstream G650ER', costs around $70 million if purchased new. But reports from AVBuyer.com indicate that McIlroy purchased the jet for anywhere between $40 million and $60 million.

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon is a popular late-night talk show hosted by comedian and actor Jimmy Fallon. The show airs on NBC, and it has been on television for over a decade. Many celebrities, including models, actors, wrestlers, athletes, sports legends have appeared on it.

This will be Rory McIlroy's third visit on the show, and here are his previous two appearances:

February 4, 2019: McIlroy participated in a "Happy Gilmore"-style putting contest with Jimmy Fallon, using hockey sticks to sink putts on an uphill-sloping green. The fun segment ended in a 4-4 tie, highlighting McIlroy's playful side.

Rory McIlroy makes a pretty significant business decision with TPG

PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Third Round - Source: Imagn

In addition to his involvement in golf, Rory McIlroy is a successful businessman. He recently made another massive decision that is expected to greatly benefit him. McIlroy's Symphony Ventures, which was founded in 2019, recently partnered with TPG. The two companies intend to enter the expanding sports market with a new venture named TPG Sports.

Rory McIlroy spoke with The New York Times about how he arrived at this decision. The 2025 Masters winner stated:

"We were talking about what’s the next step for us. The timing was right. Sport is undergoing a big transformation. There is a lot of investment going into the sports world and trying to make it more professional, and trying to bring it into the 21st century.”

Speaking of TPG, it is a global investment firm headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas and San Francisco, California. It currently has overseas assets worth around $200 billion, with the majority of its revenue coming from the media industry. In the future, the company hopes to expand into the sports industry, leading to this collab with McIlroy.

