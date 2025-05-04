Amanda Balionis addresses Jordan Spieth’s eagle putt on Saturday at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Jordan Spieth delivered a remarkable effort in round three of the CJ Byron Nelson. Spieth made an eagle putt from 21 feet on the final hole of the round. TPC Craig Ranch has a par-72 course that spans 7,438 yards. Speith finished the third round five shots under par, bringing his total score to 10 under par.

Jordan Spieth discussed the shot during an interview with Amanda Balionis. The CBS reporter highlighted it as a pleasant approach to finish the hole:

"That was a fun way for you to close out your round. That was your longest putt made so far of the week."

Jordan Spieth discussed how things were going with Si Woo and why they did a chest bump immediately after the shot. Spieth said:

"I told Si Woo he's not allowed to make it because then we couldn't play together tomorrow so he had a two putt and then if he did and he did then I said okay and then it's my job and if it's yeah that's what that was for then Siwu came up and just bumped me. That was just the replay again."

Amanda Balionis reacted:

"That was a well-played-out celebration."

Golf on CBS uploaded a part of Jordan Spieth's interview on Instagram, captioning:

"Jordan and Si Woo made sure they both finished at 10 under par, so they would likely play together again on Sunday. Wholesome. 🥹🤝"

What are the tee times for Round 4 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson? Ft. Jordan Spieth

The Masters - Round Two - Source: Getty

Jordan Spieth has been in good form throughout the tournament. He's not in line to win the event but could finish in the top 20. Speaking of the leaderboard, Scottie Scheffler is comfortably in the lead and is expected to win his first event of the year.

Here's a look at the tee schedule for round 4 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

7:00 AM — Camilo Villegas, John Pak

7:09 AM — Mac Meissner, Byeong Hun An

7:18 AM — Alejandro Tosti, Isaiah Salinda

7:27 AM — Henrik Norlander, Nicolai Højgaard

7:36 AM — Rafael Campos, Cam Davis

7:45 AM — Matt Kuchar, Matteo Manassero

7:55 AM — Stephan Jaeger, Ryan Fox

8:10 AM — David Skinns, Jake Knapp

8:20 AM — Brandon Matthews, Rikuya Hoshino

8:30 AM — Karl Vilips, Alex Smalley

8:40 AM — Ben Kohles, Victor Perez

8:50 AM — Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler

9:00 AM — Harry Hall, Thomas Rosenmueller

9:10 AM — Niklas Norgaard, Davis Riley

9:25 AM — Matt McCarty, Joseph Bramlett

9:35 AM — Chris Gotterup, Webb Simpson

9:45 AM — Kevin Yu, Ross Steelman

9:55 AM — Rico Hoey, Sami Valimaki

10:05 AM — Taylor Dickson, Thorbjørn Olesen

10:15 AM — Pierceson Coody, Michael Thorbjornsen

10:25 AM — Max McGreevy, Chandler Phillips

10:40 AM — Patton Kizzire, Ben Martin

10:50 AM — Trey Mullinax, Nate Lashley

11:00 AM — Si Woo Kim, Jordan Spieth

11:10 AM — Sam Burns, Mark Hubbard

11:20 AM — Takumi Kanaya, Cameron Champ

11:30 AM — Vince Whaley, Sungjae Im

11:40 AM — Will Gordon, Kevin Roy

11:55 AM — Danny Walker, Patrick Rodgers

12:05 PM — Sam Stevens, Andrew Putnam

12:15 PM — Eric Cole, Rasmus Højgaard

12:25 PM — Antoine Rozner, Nico Echavarria

12:35 PM — Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas

12:45 PM — Adam Schenk, Ricky Castillo

12:55 PM — Scottie Scheffler, Erik van Rooyen

