"Every F***ing Week" - Fans react to round 2 of The CJ Cup Byron Nelson getting suspended

Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was suspended at 9:46 am local time due to lightning in the area. This is the latest event after Zurich Classic and the Players Championship to get suspended.

After the PGA Tour announced that play had been halted in Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, fans expressed their displeasure in the comments section with the constant suspensions in recent times.

"It’s EVERY F***ING WEEK. FIGURE OUT MOTHER NATURE. LIV HAS"

"Probably not the first one today," one fan said.

"Learn to figure out the weather from LIV GOLF!" another exclaimed.

"We’re standing out here in clear weather with no updates.. money down the drain"

"Tough to have a tournament in Texas this time of year," one fan stated.

Several players are yet to finish their first holes on Friday, May 2. So far, there has been no update as to when the play will restart.

Who is leading the suspended Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson?

Scottie Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 - Round Two (Source: Getty)

Scottie Scheffler is currently leading the suspended Round 2 of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He was the leaderboard topper after the opening round on Thursday.

So far, in the second round, Scheffler was through nine holes when play was suspended. He has carded a total score of 12-under.

Playing on the par-5 18th hole, the World no. 1 hit a spectacular eagle on Friday, just before the round was suspended. Apart from the eagle, he has posted even pars in Round 2 so far.

In the opening round on Thursday, Scheffler recorded a clean score sheet with one eagle and eight birdies. He put an incredible score of 61 to jump to the top of the standings after the first round.

The Dallas native spoke about playing in his home state for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He also mentioned fellow Texan golfer, Jordan Spieth, who is also competing at the tournament this week.

"It’s a ton of fun for us to be able to play in front of the fans here at home. Jordan (Spieth) and I love playing here this week. This tournament has meant a lot to us over the years, and so it’s really good to be here this week playing again," he said via Arab News.

Scheffler had missed out on the tournament last year following the birth of his son, Bennett. Given his performance in the opening round this year, the ace golfer looks in prime form to secure his first PGA Tour victory of the season.

