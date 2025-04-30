Amanda Balionis enjoys her day after a hectic weekend at the Zurich Classic

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis was in Louisiana last week to cover the Zurich Classic. She will fly to Texas this week to broadcast the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

After her hectic weekend, Balionis took some time out to enjoy her day. She needed it since she will plunge right into work at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson from Thursday, May 1.

The experienced reporter enjoyed some quiet moments by herself by the waves. She sported a black top, grey trousers, brown sunglasses, and a dark fanny pack as she enjoyed the magnificent view of the blue waters from a bench. The broadcaster took to her Instagram story on Tuesday, April 29, to share some snippets from her downtime with her 345K followers.

Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (Image via @balionis/IG)

The ace journalist further shared multiple pictures from her outing. She later stopped at Java Earth Coffee to grab a bite and have some coffee.

Amanda Balionis had her plate full at the Zurich Classic last week. She was not only covering the team event but her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, had collaborated with Tito's Vodka and Animal Rescue New Orleans to bring in adoptable dogs to the tournament.

"New Orleans, I love ya!" - Amanda Balionis expresses gratitude for the support her non-profit organization received

Amanda Balionis expressed her gratitude towards Zurich Classic, Zurich Insurance, Tito's Vodka and Animal Rescue New Orleans for supporting her non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf, at the team event last week.

The beverage brand had set up a club at the Zurich Classic last week. The company donated $1 to Puppies and Golf for every cocktail purchased from them during the length of the tournament, up to $5000.

Balionis thanked all her collaborators in an Instagram post recently. She wrote:

"New Orleans I love ya! Huge thanks to Zurich Classic (and) Zurich Insurance for another tremendous week, to Tito's Vodka for helping us connect New Orleans with Animal Rescue New Orleans through Puppies and Golf all week and to this city for being endless fun. Onto Dallas!"

Amanda Balionis often sums up her experience at a tournament through Instagram posts after its conclusion. She puts down her thoughts on the winners, the thrill and other aspects of a match.

After the Zurich Classic, she mentioned that Trevor Immelman had asked her who she thought would win the event. She wrote that the answer became apparent to her on the 17th hole in the final round on Sunday, April 27.

"Trevor Immelman asked what team was going to go out and grab the Zurich Classic victory today and the answer came on the 17th hole when Ben Griffin poured in a 35 foot birdie on the toughest hole on the course. This win felt inevitable for Andrew Novak after being in contention so often this season. Congratulations to team North Carolina!" she wrote.

Andrew Novak had won the team tournament along with Ben Griffin after losing to Justin Thomas at the RBC Heritage in the playoff the week prior.

