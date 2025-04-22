What Golf Insider said about Justin Thomas after his win at the RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas won the 2025 RBC Heritage after an intense playoff against Andrew Novak. Following his phenomenal victory, golf insider Smylie Kaufman sent a congratulatory message to him on X.

During his amateur career, Thomas won the 2010 Terra Cotta Invitational and the 2012 Jones Cup Invitational. Since turning pro in 2013, he has won 16 events on the PGA Tour and four on the European Tour. He is also a two-time major championship winner with two titles in the PGA Championship.

On Sunday, April 20, Justin Thomas won his 16th PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links. Kaufman, a professional golfer and host of The Smylie Show, shared a picture of Thomas on X with the following caption:

“Cheers brother! Worked your tail off for this one 😊 🏆 ☝️

In the opening round of the RBC Heritage, Justin Thomas started strong with 11 birdies and one bogey to card 61. He carded 69 on day two and three and charged into the final round at T2.

Justin Thomas opened his final round with even par in the first four holes and made a birdie on the fifth. After two more birdies and zero bogeys, he carded a 68 and finished his round with 17-under, tied with Andrew Novak. The Florida-born then proceeded into a playoff against Novak, which he won 3,4.

Justin Thomas’ RBC Heritage scorecards

Here’s a look at Justin Thomas’ RBC Heritage scorecards from round one to four:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 5) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 2

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 2

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 2

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Round 3

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 6

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

Round 4

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 5) - 5

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 5) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 3) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

