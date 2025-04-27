  • home icon
  What are the Zurich Classic technical difficulties? Power outage due to weather delays explored

What are the Zurich Classic technical difficulties? Power outage due to weather delays explored

By Thomas Ingals
Modified Apr 27, 2025 20:28 GMT
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Getty)

PGA Tour fans were left frustrated on Sunday afternoon, April 27, as technical difficulties prevented them from watching live coverage of the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Due to inclement weather, the Golf Channel experienced a power outage that prevented the network from airing its golf coverage for an hour.

The final round of the tournament has since been suspended due to inclement weather. Though golf fans were still frustrated as having missed a sizable portion of the tournament's coverage due to power outages.

The PGA Tour's communications account on X posted about the technical difficulties, noting they were in the process of getting it resolved.

"The final-round broadcast of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans is experiencing technical difficulties. The issue is currently being addressed," the X post from PGA Tour Communications reads.
The New Orleans area is currently experiencing scattered thunderstorms, which is what has caused the tournament to be delayed without a scheduled resumption time. Golf fans will have to wait to see who will be crowned the winner of the PGA Tour's only tournament that features two-man teams.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin hold three-shot lead as play is suspended in final round of Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Getty)

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin have a three-shot lead in the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans as play has been suspended due to inclement weather. The pair is sitting at 29-under par for the tournament, with Jake Knapp and Frankie Capan III three shots behind at 26-under par.

Three teams are tied for third placeat 25-under par. Novak and Griffin entered the final round with the lead and were through seven holes when play was suspended.

Adrew Novak has played some of the best golf of his career over the last two weeks. The 30-year-old lost last week at the RBC Heritage in a playoff to Justin Thomas, who made a birdie on the first extra hole to win.

Novak and Griffin have dominated this week at the Zurich Classic, especially in the two rounds that featured a fourball format. The second and final round feature an alternate shot format. The pair shot a 10-under-par 62 and an 11-under-par 61 in the two fourball rounds.

In the first alternate shot round on Friday, the pair shot a remarkable six-under-par 66, which is tied for the second best alternate shot round thus far this week. The pair was two-under-par through seven holes when play was suspended on Sunday.

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin are both in search of their first win on the PGA Tour. Novak has won once on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and Griffin has one win on the Canadian PGA Tour (2018).

Thomas Ingals

Edited by Tushar Bahl
