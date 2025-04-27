What Andrew Novak told Amanda Balionis on Saturday at the 2025 Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis is reporting from the field at TPC Louisiana in this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The CBS reporter had a brief conversation with Andrew Novak on Saturday, April 27.

Ad

Novak and Ben Griffin are atop the leaderboard after an 11 under par (61) in Saturday's Best Ball format. After three days, Novak and Griffin have a total score of 27 under par.

Before his conversation with Amanda Balionis, Novak scored back-to-back two birdies on holes 10 and 11. After a par shot on hole 12, Novak birdied on hole 13. While talking with Balionis, he revealed an in-game friendly competition. PGA Tour shared the video on Instagram:

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, there's a little more pressure on the chips this week. We got a little side competition going, so I'm up 3-1 on the chip-ins this week, so Ben's got a little work to do there, but yeah, that was pretty makeable."

Amanda Balionis shared this fun moment on Instagram story. Take a look:

"Big thanks to @andrewnovakgolf & @bengriffingolf for this walk and talk while leading on moving day!👏👏"

Ad

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Before round 3, Balionis had shared the stage with popular music artist and pianist Harry Connick Junior. The 57-year old music sensation has earned multiple Grammy awards and sold over 30 million records worldwide.

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story reflected her time with Connick Junior on the stage at New Orleans. Take a look:

"Can't believe none of you guessed this legend!! A true honor to share the stage with New Orleans legend @harryconnickir this morning."

Ad

Screenshot from Balionis Instagram story/IG: @balionis

Amanda Balionis has resumed her on-field commentary after participating in CBS Network's extended coverage of the Masters Tournament. However, the broadcast journalist hasn't forgotten her responsibilities as the owner of Puppies and Golf.

Amanda Balionis shares information on heartwarming cause at Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis shared an adorable video of a furry friend at Tito's Golf Club in New Orleans. Named Morrigan, the dog has now found a home.

Ad

Amanda Balionis' company Puppies and Golf shared the news and also revealed that Tito's Cocktails purchased during this tournament will contribute towards a donation.

"It's always better when we're together at the Tito's Golf Club! Puppies & Golf has teamed up with @TitosVodka and @animalrescueno to bring adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic.

"Today's adoptable dog was Morrigan, and she's ready for her forever teammates. As you can see, this sweet girl is great with all people, kids and other dogs! Swing by the Tito's Golf Club from 12pm-5pm each day to meet a perfect pup ready for adoption and grab a cocktail! For every Tito's cocktail purchased during the Zurich Classic, Tito's will donate $1 to Puppies & Golf, up to $5,000. #sponsor #LoveTitos"

Ad

Amanda Balionis started Puppies and Golf to become a platform for helping out animals and dogs in need. Beside providing them with a home, the company provides economical help during moments of crisis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More