Amanda Balionis shares the stage with American singer at the Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the Zurich Classic for CBS. She has been enjoying her time in New Orleans, as evidenced by her Instagram stories. While Balionis has been very busy with work during the tournament, she recently shared the stage with a well-known singer.

Ad

The singer in question here, whom Balionis interviewed, is Harry Connick Jr. He is a singer and pianist who is known for selling over 30 million records worldwide. The Recording Industry Association of America has even ranked him as one of the top 60 best-selling male artists in the United States.

On her Instagram story, Balionis wrote that she felt honored to share the stage with him. Balionis posted an IG story with Connick Jr. and captioned her experience:

Ad

Trending

"Can't believe none of you guessed this legend!! A true honor to share the stage with New Orleans legend @harryconnickjr this morning."

Amanda Balionis' story featuring Harry Connick Jr.

Amanda Balionis also shared some other photos from her trip to New Orleans on her Instagram story. She posted an interview with Andrew Novak during the third round.

Ad

Actually, Novak and Ben Griffin are leading the tournament right now, and Balionis was checking in on their mindset for round 3.

Amanda Balionis reposted her interview with Andrew Novak on her IG story (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Aside from that, Balionis shared an Instagram story for the dog adoption center she had recently visited. She reposted a reel posted by @puppiesandgolf, where she was featured. Balionis also captioned the story, writing:

Ad

"Big shoutout to our Saturday adoptable pup Morrigan for the tour of the Tito's Vodka Club between 17/18 at the @zurich_classic! We can't wait for you to meet our final pup from @animalrescueno today..."

Balionis' IG story on adopting a puppy (Image Via: @balionis)

Balionis is set to cover the final day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where Rory McIlroy will hope to retain his title alongside Shane Lowry.

Ad

Amanda Balionis interviewed Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Amanda Balionis held an interview with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who are the defending champions at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Ad

During the interview, Balionis asked McIlroy about his mindset coming into the tournament on the back of his triumph at The Masters Tournament.

"Yeah, look, I mean, after the last couple of weeks and what happened at Augusta, I think coming here, you know, Shane asked me right after the Masters whether I wanted to still play here this week."

Ad

He continued:

"I said, absolutely, it's such a perfect way to sort of, you know, get back into the swing of things and, you know, being here with my man and trying to defend a title is pretty cool. But yeah, no, we have a lot of fun out there and obviously that was a great way to finish."

After this, Balionis had some more chat with the two golfers before wrapping up the interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More