Amanda Balionis shares the stage with American singer at the Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the Zurich Classic for CBS. She has been enjoying her time in New Orleans, as evidenced by her Instagram stories. While Balionis has been very busy with work during the tournament, she recently shared the stage with a well-known singer.
The singer in question here, whom Balionis interviewed, is Harry Connick Jr. He is a singer and pianist who is known for selling over 30 million records worldwide. The Recording Industry Association of America has even ranked him as one of the top 60 best-selling male artists in the United States.
On her Instagram story, Balionis wrote that she felt honored to share the stage with him. Balionis posted an IG story with Connick Jr. and captioned her experience:
"Can't believe none of you guessed this legend!! A true honor to share the stage with New Orleans legend @harryconnickjr this morning."
Amanda Balionis also shared some other photos from her trip to New Orleans on her Instagram story. She posted an interview with Andrew Novak during the third round.
Actually, Novak and Ben Griffin are leading the tournament right now, and Balionis was checking in on their mindset for round 3.
Aside from that, Balionis shared an Instagram story for the dog adoption center she had recently visited. She reposted a reel posted by @puppiesandgolf, where she was featured. Balionis also captioned the story, writing:
"Big shoutout to our Saturday adoptable pup Morrigan for the tour of the Tito's Vodka Club between 17/18 at the @zurich_classic! We can't wait for you to meet our final pup from @animalrescueno today..."
Balionis is set to cover the final day of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where Rory McIlroy will hope to retain his title alongside Shane Lowry.
Amanda Balionis interviewed Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Amanda Balionis held an interview with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, who are the defending champions at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
During the interview, Balionis asked McIlroy about his mindset coming into the tournament on the back of his triumph at The Masters Tournament.
"Yeah, look, I mean, after the last couple of weeks and what happened at Augusta, I think coming here, you know, Shane asked me right after the Masters whether I wanted to still play here this week."
He continued:
"I said, absolutely, it's such a perfect way to sort of, you know, get back into the swing of things and, you know, being here with my man and trying to defend a title is pretty cool. But yeah, no, we have a lot of fun out there and obviously that was a great way to finish."
After this, Balionis had some more chat with the two golfers before wrapping up the interview.