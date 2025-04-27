Amanda Balionis sends a 4-word message for golf insider at Chevron Championship 

Amanda Balionis is one of the most popular golf reporters who works with CBS Sports. In a recent Instagram post, she sent a friendly message to her fellow sportsperson Mel Reid.

Born in Pennsylvania, Balionis schooled at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania before transferring to Hofstra University, where she earned a degree in broadcast journalism. In the early years of her career, she worked for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. She was hired by CBS in 2017 and is now one of the biggest faces on the network.

On Saturday, April 26, Amanda Balionis shared a picture on Instagram, indicating that she was catching up with the ongoing 2025 Chevron Championship. In the picture, Reid was captured apparently discussing the highlights of the tournament. Balionis captioned her story:

“I’m sorry hi Boss @melreidgolf”

Take a look at the post here:

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

Reid reshared Balionis’ story on her Instagram accounr, with the caption:

“Amazing what makeup can do. Glam me up.”

Still taken from Mel Reid's Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@melreidgolf

Mel Reid is an English golfer who started playing professional golf in 2007. She has claimed one title on the LPGA Tour and six on the Ladies European Tour. She also competed in the 2023 Women’s PGA Championship and finished at T24.

On Friday, Reid was also featured on Golf Channel, where she discussed the second round of the Chevron Championship with NBC Sports reporter Anna Jackson.

Amanda Balionis shares updates from the 2025 Zurich Classic

The 2025 Zurich Classic is ongoing at TPC Louisiana and Amanda Balionis is covering the tournament. She shared several pictures and videos on Instagram, providing fun updates from the event.

In one post, Balionis took a picture of the crowd at New Orleans Jazz Fest and Zurich Classic. She captioned it:

“The @jazzfest x @zurich_classic mashup is elite 🤩”

Take a look at the picture here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

The sports journalist also challenged her followers to guess who she was going to interview in a Q&A session. She later revealed that she interviewed the popular singer and pianist Harry Connick Jr. In her post, Balionis admitted that it was a “true honour” to have shared the stage with the singer.

Here’s the post:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram Story_Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

In a separate post, Amanda Balionis interviewed the Zurich Classic defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry. During the interview, Balionis asked McIlroy if it was true that he was feeling “more relaxed” since he accomplished a career Grand Slam at the Masters Tournament.

The Northern Irish golfer laughed and said that competing in the Zurich Classic was a good way to get back into his usual flow of things after accomplishing the iconic feat.

