"He hasn't done shit" - Fans blast Rory McIlroy's support account for claiming the 5-time Major champ may never lose again

Rory McIlroy is fresh off his maiden Masters win two weeks back. With the victory, he finally completed a career grand slam.

He is currently competing at the Zurich Classic this week with close friend and golfer Shane Lowry. The duo arrived at the tournament as the defending champions.

The 5-time Major champion had an underwhelming performance in Round 1 of the Zurich Classic on Thursday. He carded one eagle, two birdies, and two bogeys in the four-ball format of the opening round.

One of Rory McIlroy's fan pages recently took to their X account to share a video of him from Round 1 of the event.

The caption read: "Rory (grand slam winner btw) may never lose again"

However, several golf fans disagreed with the caption and took to the comment section to express their criticism.

"He hasn’t done shit today.."

"Win the grand slam… get sent off the back in the next event you play." one fan said.

"You mean may never make a cut again" another wrote.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Don’t worry someone will take him down it won’t last forever never does"

"It's a great way to cap off a career. Probably doesn't win another Major in his career." one fan commented.

"Lol nah" another added.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry finished T28 with a total team score of 8-under 64 in Round 1 of the Zurich Classic on Thursday. Kevin Velo and Isaiah Salinda are currently leading the standings with a total team score of 14-under 58. The former duo will have to catch up on a six stroke deficit in the coming rounds.

Zurich Classic has adopted an alternating format of fourball and foursomes in their four-day tournament. The first and third rounds will feature the fourball format, wherein the lowest score of a teammate on a hole will be considered as the team score on the hole. The second and final rounds will see a foursomes format, which means that the two teammates will alternate between their attempts to finish a hole.

"Foursomes days on Friday and Sunday here are the important days in this tournament" - Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic 2025 - Day One (Source: Getty)

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry had a lackluster first day at the Zurich Classic this week. However, the former mentioned that the pair believed the two foursomes rounds will be important to them in the tournament.

"We felt like we left a few shots out there, but we were just saying the two Foursomes days on Friday and Sunday here are the important days in this tournament, and it's important for us to obviously post a good score tomorrow," he said via the PGA Tour.

He further added:

"I think sometimes every par you make feels like a bogey on these sorts of days, but then again, you have to remember that (Friday) and Sunday are the important days. And if you can shoot good scores on those days, you can move up the board pretty quickly,"

No team has ever won the Zurich Classic in a row. If McIlroy and Lowry manage to defend their title this week, it will be a historic victory for the duo.

