2025 Zurich Classic prize money: How much will golfers earn this weekend?

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans began on Thursday (April 24) at TPC Louisiana. The tournament is the only team event on the PGA Tour's schedule, with players forming two-man teams. By the time the sun sets on Sunday evening, the $9.2 million purse will have been divided out to the compeititors.

The top 33 two-man teams, including ties, will play the weekend after the cut following the first two rounds. All the teams who make the cut will get a share of the purse.

Below is the payout for individual players on each team:

$1,329,400 $542,800 $355,350 $299,000 $259,900 $233,100 $186,300 $163,300 $144,900 $126,500 $108,100 $92,460 $77,740 $69,920 $64,400 $58,880 $53,590 $48,990 $44,620 $40,940 $37,269 $33,580 $29,900 $26,404 $24,012 $22,816 $21,988 $21,528 $21,160 $20,792 $20,424 $20,056 $19,688

The two teams will a fourball format in the first and third rounds, in which each player plays their own ball and whoever has the lower score on the hole is the score that the team cards. In the second and final rounds, the teams will do an alternate shot format, in which they play one ball, taking turns on who plays the shot.

Rory McIlroy makes first start at Zurich Classic since historic Masters victory

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Getty)

Defending champions Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are back in the field this year. In 2025, the pair defeated Martin Trainer and Chad Ramey in a sudden-death playoff, winning with a par on the first playoff hole.

McIlroy is playing in his first event since his historic win at The Masters earlier this month. The Northern Irishman has already won three times on the PGA Tour in 2025, with each win coming at a historic venue.

McIlroy captured his first win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February at the iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links, in which he narrowly defeated his Zurich Classic playing partner Shane Lowry. His second win came in March in a playoff at The Players Championship, marking his second win at TPC Sawgrass.

McIlroy ended his 10+ year Major drought earlier this month at The Masters, becoming the sixth golfer to complete the modern career Grand Slam. McIlroy has dominated the professional golf landscape since spring 2024, which saw him win twice, including at the Zurich Classic.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry fired an eight-under-par 64 in the opening round of the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans on Thursday. The pair aims to be the first team to win the Zurich Classic in back-to-back years since it adopted the two-man format in 2017.

The golf world will soon turn its attention to the Quail Hollow Club in North Carolina, as the PGA Championship is set to begin in less than a month. McIlroy has won the Wells Fargo Championship here four times, most recently in 2024. He'll aim to capture his third PGA Championship in May.

