What Andrew Novak said after winning the trophy at Zurich Classic

Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin earned their first PGA Tour victory this weekend at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Their victory in this unique tournament was quite impressive.

Ad

Novak and Griffin displayed a strategic performance during the final round of the 2025 Zurich Classic. Despite facing a challenging final alternate-shot round, the duo kept their composure. Andrew Novak and Griffin's winning moment came after the latter scored a 35-foot birdie.

After they won the Zurich Classic, Novak talked about their performance as a team. The PGA Tour shared a wholesome post on Instagram (a storybook win) featuring Novak and Griffin. In the video, while talking about their journey, Andrew Novak said:

Ad

Trending

"We've done a lot of work together at home. We've seen each other work. We've seen the time and effort that each other have put in."

"I think it really is full circle that now we win together. It seems like a movie, really. It seems like a movie script. It's not real, but it's just perfect how it all came together."

Ad

Ad

Before Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin played their final round, the duo had an excellent finish to the third round. Griffin had a steady increase in chances of birdies with his aggressive style, while Novak utilised those windows. They showcased excellent teamwork.

Griffin and Andrew Novak ended up finishing the third round with an 11-under par score (61). In the final round, the duo kept their composure. With the Højgaard brothers and their tee partner team closing in, Griffin and Novak were under pressure. On the 17th hole, Frankie Capan III and Jake Knapp scored a bogey.

Ad

After they sunk their shot into the water, Novak's teammate scored an impressive 35-foot birdie. This aided them to finish the Zurich Classic with a win and a one-shot lead over Nicolai and Rasmus Højgaard. Griffin and Novak concluded their performance with a total score of 28-under par (260).

Andrew Novak talks about his maiden PGA Tour victory

Novak with his wife Maddie Myers, Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four - Source: Getty

The Zurich Classic win showcased Novak and Griffin's synergy, determination, and chemistry. The win was particularly special for Novak, since he had lost the RBC Heritage playoff to Justin Thomas last week.

Ad

In the post-match conference, the North Carolina native talked about his performances in both tournaments. Andrew Novak said (as quoted by ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I played well last week down the stretch, which was good to look back on. That was a positive. There have been times down the stretch where I've had chances and haven't played particularly well. So I took some positives into this week."

Ad

"You never really know when you're going to get your first one, but we put ourselves in position again. Luckily I had Ben there for me today, and he carried down the stretch. So exciting to get our first win together."

Apart from Andrew Novak, this was Griffin's moment of breakthrough following his string of near misses on the PGA Tour till now. This Zurich Classic victory became a milestone for both golfers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More