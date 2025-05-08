Amanda Balionis shares special connection with horses in latest reveal of her 'best morning routine'

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in New Jersey to cover the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. However, she took a break from her hectic schedule to spend some special time with horses.
Balionis took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share an adorable video of her feeding a horse. She wrote:
"Best morning routine"
Amanda Balionis has been covering events nonstop for the past few weeks. She was in Georgia in April to broadcast the Masters before flying to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. The veteran journalist then covered the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, where her non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf', had brought in dogs for adoption as well. She then flew to Texas to report on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week.
This week she will be reporting on an LPGA event - the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey. The unique tournament will see pro golfers teeing up alongside junior players.
'Can’t wait to watch the stars of the LPGA Tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game' - Amanda Balionis
CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is very active on her social media pages, especially on Instagram. She often gives her fans updates on her upcoming work travels as well as writes reviews after the events. Recently, she took her fans along to spend a day with her at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.
Balionis posted a reel on Instagram documenting her day prior to the start of the tournament. She could be seen interviewing top LPGA stars such as Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. The broadcaster was also seen posing with AJGA golfers on a ferry. The amateur players will be teeing up alongside pros this week at the Liberty National Golf Club. She wrote in the caption:
"Come with me for a day at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club 🗽 what host Michelle Wie West has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the LPGA Tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game thanks to the top AJGA Golf players being a part of the competition," Amanda Balionis wrote in a post on Instagram.
Round 1 of the Mizuho Americas Open is currently underway at the time of writing. Jeeno Thitikul is currently leading the standings with a total score of 8-under. Nelly Korda is T11 with a total score of 4-under, while Lydia Ko is yet to start her opening round at the tournament.