Amanda Balionis shares special connection with horses in latest reveal of her 'best morning routine'

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in New Jersey to cover the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. However, she took a break from her hectic schedule to spend some special time with horses.

Balionis took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to share an adorable video of her feeding a horse. She wrote:

"Best morning routine"

Image via @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Balionis has been covering events nonstop for the past few weeks. She was in Georgia in April to broadcast the Masters before flying to South Carolina for the RBC Heritage. The veteran journalist then covered the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, where her non-profit organization, 'Puppies and Golf', had brought in dogs for adoption as well. She then flew to Texas to report on the CJ Cup Byron Nelson last week.

This week she will be reporting on an LPGA event - the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey. The unique tournament will see pro golfers teeing up alongside junior players.

'Can’t wait to watch the stars of the LPGA Tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game' - Amanda Balionis

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is very active on her social media pages, especially on Instagram. She often gives her fans updates on her upcoming work travels as well as writes reviews after the events. Recently, she took her fans along to spend a day with her at the Mizuho Americas Open in New Jersey.

Balionis posted a reel on Instagram documenting her day prior to the start of the tournament. She could be seen interviewing top LPGA stars such as Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko. The broadcaster was also seen posing with AJGA golfers on a ferry. The amateur players will be teeing up alongside pros this week at the Liberty National Golf Club. She wrote in the caption:

"Come with me for a day at the Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club 🗽 what host Michelle Wie West has created here is so special. Can’t wait to watch the stars of the LPGA Tour tee it up this week alongside the future of game thanks to the top AJGA Golf players being a part of the competition," Amanda Balionis wrote in a post on Instagram.

Round 1 of the Mizuho Americas Open is currently underway at the time of writing. Jeeno Thitikul is currently leading the standings with a total score of 8-under. Nelly Korda is T11 with a total score of 4-under, while Lydia Ko is yet to start her opening round at the tournament.

About the author Ira Deokule Ira Deokule is a dedicated sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Golf and other sports such as swimming, bodybuilding, gymnastics, and track and field. With a post-graduate degree in Media and Communication Studies from DMCS, SPPU, Pune, and a specialization in Video Production, she combines her academic background with practical experience as a national-level track and field athlete.



Ira's journalistic journey includes freelancing for FirstSportz during the Tokyo Olympics, where her articles gained significant recognition. She prioritizes accuracy and ethics, relying on verified sources and personal expertise to provide insightful, engaging content. Her unique perspective as an athlete enriches her understanding of sports dynamics, allowing her to write with neutrality and respect for her subjects.



Outside of journalism, Ira enjoys writing creative pieces, reading, dancing, and exploring filmmaking. She draws inspiration from trailblazing female golfers like Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko, whose achievements have elevated the visibility of women's golf. Ira aspires to cover iconic events like The Masters and is interested in the evolving landscape of golf, including the impact of LIV Golf. Know More