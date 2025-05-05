Nelly Korda hails Canadian amateur after thrilling playoff victory at Nelly Invitational

Nelly Korda hosted the second edition of the Nelly Invitational this past week, in collaboration with Chevron and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). The junior tournament took place from May 1-4 at the Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Florida.
It was a thrilling competition, and Shauna Liu eventually came out on top. The event was a 54-hole stroke play with 66 competitors in the field. Liu defeated Clara Ding in the playoff after they both ended with a score of 1-under.
Liu received high praise from even the world's top ranked golfer. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist shared a picture on Instagram of Liu's victory. Korda congratulated the winner and expressed her thoughts on the event's final round with the caption:
"Congratulations @shauna.liu 🔥 What. A. Final. Round. 🔥"
Here's a peek at Nelly Korda's story on Instagram:
Shauna Liu is a rising Canadian amateur golfer from Maple, Ontario. She was born on January 20, 2009, and is currently a member of Team Canada-NextGen.
With all of her incredible successes, the golf world is gradually recognizing her as a major rising superstar. At the age of 16, she has already established herself as one of North America's top junior golfers.
How has Nelly Korda's 2025 season gone so far?
Nelly Korda is still hunting for her first victory of the season. The World No. 1 started the season brilliantly at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, but since then, she has not able to contend for wins. In terms of her form, she has remained consistent on the course.
Here is a detailed look at Korda's season thus far:
Jan 30 – Feb 2: Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions
- Location: Lake Nona Golf & Country Club
- Position: 2nd
- Score: 71-67-67-65 (Total: 270, -18)
- Earnings: $227,854
Feb 6 – 9: Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands
- Location: Bradenton Country Club
- Position: Tied 7th
- Score: 68-68-65-71 (Total: 272, -12)
- Earnings: $51,522
Mar 27 – 30: Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass
- Location: Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass
- Position: Tied 22nd
- Score: 67-65-73-69 (Total: 274, -14)
- Earnings: $22,539
Apr 17 – 20: JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro
- Location: El Caballero Country Club
- Position: Tied 16th
- Score: 67-68-67-72 (Total: 274, -14)
- Earnings: $48,350
Apr 24 – 27: The Chevron Championship
- Location: The Club at Carlton Woods
- Position: Tied 14th
- Score: 77-68-71-70 (Total: 286, -2)
- Earnings: $104,783