“As soon as Taylor's album is out, 'cause the boy is scared”: Netizens react as Johnny Manziel hints Drake's 'ICEMAN' maybe released in October

Johnny Manziel has hinted that Drake's upcoming album, ICEMAN, could be released in late October. He also said that the rapper will visit Texas after the release.Fans have been awaiting Drizzy's new album for a long time now. ICEMAN was announced earlier this year, and it will be the rapper's ninth studio album. He released a single, What Did I Miss?, on July 5, and it will be part of the album. He also released Which One with Central Cee on July 25.Meanwhile, former quarterback Johnny Manziel has hinted that ICEMAN might be released around Drake's birthday, i.e., on October 24. In a new video, captured by Kurrco on X (formerly Twitter), Manziel said:&quot;Soon, probably, around the end of October, maybe early November... Birthday coming up. Coming back to Texas after that, I'm going to take him to a game this year. He's going to Aggie Land.&quot;Fans online have reacted to this statement. One X user referenced Taylor Swift's upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, which will be released on October 3, writing:&quot;Meaning: as soon as Taylor's album is out, 'cause the boy is scared.&quot;Carlos @CarlosMDN23LINKMeaning: as soon as Taylor's album is out, 'cause the boy is scared. 🤗Others wrote:Clayton Muhammad @claytonware66LINK@Kurrco I get it. He’s trying to build the anticipation since his numbers haven’t been what they use to be.. lately.Objective NBA Fan @ObjectiveNBAFanLINK@Kurrco I believe it. Probably pushed it back because of Taylor.Many fans are also excited as they await the new album. They tweeted:did yeat drop ADL today? @used2be_LINK@Kurrco this album gon change the worldWealt @teniolaStephLINKMusic first, everything else don’t concern me. ICEMAN era .. let’s go 💪🏻Flucee @flucee_rapLINKHalloween is a Friday this year, I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t use that dateDrake explains he is working really hard on his new album, ICEMANWireless Festival 2025 - Day One (Image Source: Getty)In a Kick stream with Adin Ross on August 10, Drake opened up about how hard he is working on his upcoming album, ICEMAN. He said that even if there is a part going on, he will visit just briefly and return to working on the album, sharing:&quot;I'll stay up all night f-ing recording for Iceman. They're having a full-blown party outside. I can hear a thousand people, them having a street festival all day. I'll f**king run out there. I'll turn up with them, do shots, come back - like, I just want a little, you know, I wanna feel it.&quot;On the same stream, Ross said that he's already heard ICEMAN, saying:&quot;I've already listened to the whole Iceman album. I already listened to everything, he sent me the whole album early… Great album.&quot;Drizzy, however, wasn't pleased with the demeanor in which Ross delivered the news, and said:&quot;Now people are gonna say that you're underwhelmed by it when you f-ing talking about it like that.&quot;Ross then praised the album with much more enthusiasm.Also read: &quot;Drake feeding generations with his name alone&quot;: Fans react to ASAP Rocky's apparent diss on new track 'Trunks'Smiley also praised Drake's work ethic recentlyAlexander Eli Morand, stage name Smiley, also praised Drake's work ethic in a stream in April. In a clip making rounds on social media, he is heard saying:&quot;We're at a party and he was in the other room by himself eating pasta with wired headphones writing music while we have a whole f-ing party going on. He's on a different mode right now.&quot; Smiley continued:Even at the ‘Nokia' video shoot…in the breaks, he had a bunch of producers and was just recording. So, he's in that crazy mode right now. You see his captions…the man's talkin' his sh– because he's in that mode right now.&quot;Nokia is a single from Drizzy's collaborative album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which was released on February 14 this year.Also read: “This is weird and embarrassing”- Internet reacts as Drake calls out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave over him