“This is weird and embarrassing”- Internet reacts as Drake calls out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave over him

Drake recently called out BenDaDonnn for supporting Rod Wave over him. The Canadian rapper uploaded a screenshot to his Instagram Story on August 16, 2025, featuring a text thread with Ben, in which he jokingly confronted the comedian about his posting habits.&quot;@/bendadonnn stays spamming Rod Wave like bro i’m your real friend wtf,&quot; he wrote on his Instagram Story.In the screenshot of the conversation, the Canadian rapper took a lighthearted jab at Ben as he pointed out that whenever things were going well in Ben’s life, he only chose to celebrate by sharing Rod Wave’s music.&quot;I hate how when sh*t be going right for you, you post only Rod… You post only Rod…Like ni**a post your brudda support your ni**a you just wanna post ONLY ROD when sh*t going beautiful… Ni**a be having the time of his life changing sh*t for the better and just posting only Wave joints man like I got motivational sh*t too,&quot; Drake wrote.Ben responded with laughing emojis, agreeing with Drizzy and adding that he was &quot;right.&quot; On August 16, an X user @FearedBuck shared the screenshot originally posted by the rapper.The post went viral, with netizens flooding the comment section with their reactions. One user criticized Drizzy for making the private exchange public.&quot;Coming from Drake this is weird and embarrassing,&quot; the person wrote.tyty @intytysworldLINKComing from Drake this is weird and embarrassing 😂😂Some users suggested that being friends with the rapper was exhausting, with many pointing out that he appeared to be forcing people to like his music.RZULX @ruulssLINK@FearedBuck Being drakes friend must be exhaustingWhooping feet @WhoopingFeetLINK@FearedBuck Drake really be tryna force people to like his musicYou mad or nah @impettydonttryLINK@FearedBuck Omg Drake is that needy a*s friend who gets offended about EVERYTHING!! Like bruh I can like other ppl and have other friends lmao. Chill.Some fans defended Drake, noting that the screenshot was just a joke and depicted Drizzy's humor.👑king_ronald👑 @AmaripopLINK@FearedBuck This is insanely sweet؜Tree @XvTreeLINK@FearedBuck drakes humour is elite 🤣🤣Pro$per @Prosperzero3LINK@FearedBuck the amount of people who don't realize drake is joking is insaneDrake and BenDaDonnn trade roasts in a playful livestreamFrom L to R: BenDaDonnn and Drake (Images via Getty)The aforementioned instance was not the first time Drake and BenDaDonnn engaged in lighthearted banter. As per a Complex report dated July 9, 2025, on Monday, July 7, streamer BenDaDonnn visited Adin Ross’ house and hopped on FaceTime with the Toronto rapper, sparking an impromptu roasting session.It began when Ben poked fun at Drizzy's dance moves, joking that the rapper looked like he was struggling. Drizzy quickly reponded with a jab about Ben’s career, saying:&quot;You’re 43 streaming with 21-year-olds…Get a grip,&quot; Drake joked (as per Complex).Ben hit back at the Canadian rapper with his comeback, comparing his music peers to younger rappers.&quot;You’re in a rap game with young ni**as like Young Male and Baby Crash Out,&quot; Ben mentioned. Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in October 2021. (Image via Getty)The Canadian rapper countered that this was simply how the &quot;rap game goes&quot;, prompting Ben to double down and say:&quot;That’s how the streaming game goes.&quot;As the playful banter came to an end, Ben also reflected on Drzizy's words, questioning aloud if he might be too old for the streaming scene.Roughly an hour and a half later, Ben introduced Drizzy to Brazilian producer Tota MC during the livestream. The interaction quickly became a fan moment, as Tota, who was visibly excited, called the rapper &quot;the best&quot; and &quot;my brother.&quot; MC also attempted a slightly off-key Drizzy’s guest verse from Rihanna’s hit single Work.Universal Music CEO addresses Drake’s defamation lawsuit against the company over Kendrick Lamar’s track Not Like UsDrake (Image via Getty Images)Months after Drake sued his own record label over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us, Universal Music Group’s top executive finally addressed the claims.For context, Drizzy expanded his lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) in January 2025. According to The Guardian, he accused the company of defaming him through Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance, which featured Not Like Us with the lyrics:&quot;Say Drake, I hear you like ’em young … certified lover boy? Certified paedophile.&quot;The song, released in spring 2024, became the most commercially successful track in the rappers’ feud.The Canadian rapper had argued that UMG &quot;approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of a rap track&quot; meant to falsely portray him as a criminal and incite vigilante justice. At the time, UMG called the lawsuit “utterly without merit.”As reported by Variety on August 15, 2025, UMG chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge issued a declaration letter to the Southern District of New York, in which he rejected Drizzy's accusations. Grainge called the claims “farcical” and “nonsensical,” pointing out that the company had spent “hundreds of millions” to support the Canadian rapper's career over the years.In his words:&quot;Claims that I was behind a scheme to ‘devalue’ [Drake’s] brand through the release and promotion of the Kendrick Lamar recording ‘Not Like Us’...makes no sense due to the fact that the company that I run, Universal Music Group N.V., ... invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Drake...the purchase and ownership of the bulk of his recording catalog... his music...&quot;He dismissed Drizzy's suggestion that he was directly managing such decisions as both unrealistic and “farcical.” The executive also reflected that he was accustomed to personal attacks and described the Canadian rapper's lawsuit as an attempt to waste UMG’s resources and generate media attention. Universal Music Group corporate offices in December 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Image via Getty)Grainge further made it clear that he only became aware of Not Like Us after its release, stressing that he never reviewed the track, cover art, or video beforehand. He called any claim suggesting otherwise “groundless and ridiculous.”UMG, in a separate filing, also pushed back against the Canadian rapper's legal motion, accusing him of using discovery to harass the company &quot;out of spite.&quot; The firm described his theory as absurd, claiming that Grainge’s role as CEO focused on global strategy, not micromanaging individual releases.UMG reportedly argued that any documents relevant to the case would come from other executives directly responsible for the track’s release, making Drizzy's attempt to involve Grainge unnecessary. The filing concluded that his motion should be denied.Drake is currently preparing for his upcoming ninth studio album, ICEMAN, which is expected to arrive in late 2025 through OVO Sound.