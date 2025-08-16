"Modern day MJ"- Internet reacts as a massive crowd of people gathers outside Drake's hotel in Germany to see the rapper

Thousands of fans gathered outside Drake's hotel in Cologne, Germany, to catch a glimpse of the rapper during his two-day tour. Video clips of the same were circulated online, with fans discussing how the rapper's popularity continues to grow.On August 16, X user @realalmightee shared a clip of a massive crowd of fans waiting outside Drake's hotel in Germany to see him. Multiple other accounts also shared similar clips, vouching for his fan following. The video was taken before Drizzy left his hotel for his last performance at the Lanxess Arena on the same day, at around 7:30 pm. The rapper is currently on tour to promote his previous collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.Fans took to X to react to the crowd of Drake fans, with many comparing his popularity to that of Michael Jackson. One user wrote:&quot;Modern day MJ.&quot;5 @packrunnerfiveLINK@realalmightee Modern day MJSome other users also shared similar thoughts, referring to the King of Pop.DrakeAligned @DrakeAlignedLINK@realalmightee Michael Jackson sh*t 🔥Tendo @Ace_d_phoenixLINK@realalmightee And they say he can’t do a stadium 😂😂garados_tg @Skaapie_GaradosLINK@realalmightee “I’m really Micheal Jackson “Fans continued to share their comments and applauded Drizzy's popularity:Zoe Poole @ZPoole02LINK@realalmightee 7am in Germany can’t believe that they heard of meLanDo Skyy @Starkiller416LINK@realalmightee Lots of people lined up for a “corpse” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🦉moneymosh @moneymosh12LINK@realalmightee The elimination of Drake is definitely workingThe Toronto rapper will return to Germany on September 1 and stay there until September 23, performing in Hamburg as part of his ongoing tour. He also has his next album, Iceman, coming up, but has yet to announce an official release date for the same.Steve Lacy claims it was &quot;beautiful&quot; that Drake called him a &quot;fragile opp&quot;Wireless Festival 2025 - Day One - Source: GettyIn an interview with Rolling Stone (published August 14, 2025), Steve Lacy opened up about Drake famously calling him a &quot;fragile opp&quot; a year ago. He was pleased to hear the Toronto rapper's comment, saying:&quot;I thought it was so awesome. I love Drake. I grew up listening to Drake and sh*t, you know. I was like, ‘This is so beautiful.’ I didn’t know what it meant … And then Fousheé sent me a link, and it was the video, and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ I was so excited … I f*cked with it. It was cool.&quot;Drizzy's original comment came in November last year, when he spoke about Lacy on xQc's stream. While speaking about one of Steve Lacy's songs, the rapper said:&quot;This guy’s like a fragile opp — it is a good song, though. Chat knows what I’m talking about. Fragility.&quot;After Champagne Papi's comment, many assumed he was taking a shot at Steve Lacy, as the latter had performed in Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out Show, held last June. The concert came after Lamar's highly publicized rap battle with Drizzy the previous year. K Dot performed Not Like Us, one of his most iconic diss tracks aimed at the Toronto native, six times during this show. The show was also meant to bring unity among West Coast rappers during that time.After Drake's comment about Steve Lacy went viral, the singer responded to the Canadian rapper in a non-serious tone. The singer shared Drizzy's clip with the rapper's I Get Lonely on his story. He also wrote:&quot;WAITTTTTT LMAOOOO WHAT IN THE --- Who tryna be my…fragile opp?&quot;In other news, Drizzy has been involved in a legal dispute with his record label, Universal Music Group (UMG). The rapper accused them of using unfair means to boost the sales and popularity of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, which affected him financially and mentally. The lawsuit has continued with both parties accusing each other of various plans.Moreover, the Toronto native has released two singles ahead of the release of his next album, Iceman. These tracks are What Did I Miss? and Which One?. Further details about the upcoming album are awaited.