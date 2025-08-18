"F**KING GOOFINOS"- Drake goes off at Kick co-founders, calls Ed Craven a "snake"

Drake recently took to streamer Trainwreck's chat to vent his frustration about Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, the co-founders of crypto gambling platform Stake and streaming platform Kick. For the uninitiated, Drake announced his partnership with Stake in 2022 and has been diligently promoting the crypto betting site since then.However, the Canadian rapper recently aired his grievances against Craven and Tehrani on Trainwreck's Kick chat, accusing the former of being a &quot;snake&quot; and &quot;dissing the owls,&quot; a reference to his OVO crew. The first comment was timestamped at 12:45 am on August 18, 2025.In another comment, the rapper likened his partnership with Stake to NBA star Steph Curry's role in his team, the Golden State Warriors, writing:&quot;If Stake is the warriors...I am Steph Curry...we win CHIPS for the last how many years the owners get rich af and make us run su*cides after practice still, eat granola bars for meals, and take the Greyhound bus to games...F**KING GOOFINOS.&quot;yeet @Awk20000LINKDrake takes shots at the co founders of Kick (Eddie and Bijan) in Train’s chat “F this goof..if Stake are the warriors..I am Steph..we win chips for..owners get rich af..we built this sh*t..and they treat us like sh*t”In various comments, he claimed that Bijan Tehrani was hanging out and allegedly partying with celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire. Referring to Tehrani as &quot;BEEJAN,&quot; Drake alleged the co-founder wanted &quot;smoke&quot; with him and OVO, writing:&quot;F**k them...they want smoke with ovo so its uppppppp...MAX them and have a great stream...&quot;Furthermore, the rapper also accused the two businessmen of treating him &quot;like s**t,&quot; despite his efforts to help build their company through his Stake partnership. As of this writing, it is unclear what transpired between Drake, Ed Craven, and Bijan Tehrani to warrant these comments from the Canadian rapper.Exploring Drake's partnership with StakeAccording to the Financial Times, Drake reportedly has a $100 million per year endorsement deal with crypto gambling company Stake. In March 2022, the rapper announced his partnership with Stake in a social media post, dubbing their collaboration &quot;inevitable.&quot;In an interview with SBC Americas, Ed Craven, the co-founder, spoke in brief about the partnership, saying:“Drake has been an active member of our global community for a few months now, so the next step and natural evolution in the relationship was for us to collaborate on a stream. We share the same love for crypto, gambling and community and are like-minded fans of the technology and culture at the forefront of this movement.”Since then, Drake has been promoting the gambling platform in multiple social media posts and livestreams, resulting in various viral moments. In February 2025, a drone flying above the rapper's penthouse hotel room in Sydney captured his laptop with the Stake website open. The incident went viral after the rapper threw his slide at the drone in an attempt to get rid of it.In March 2025, a clip of the Hotline Bling rapper alone at a nightclub, gambling on Stake while listening to Sabrina Carpenter's Espresso went viral on X. In June 2025, the rapper opened up about his gambling losses, claiming he spent nearly $125 million in bets over the past few months and allegedly suffered an $8 million loss.According to Billboard, the rapper took to Instagram to share this information, adding a screenshot of his loss with the caption:“Gotta share the other side of gambling...Losses are so fried right now I hope I can post a big win for you all soon cause I’m the only one that has never seen a max these guys max once a week.”In other news, Drake is reportedly working on his new solo album, titled ICEMAN, which is scheduled for release sometime this year. In July, the rapper released the lead single, titled What Did I Miss?, which saw him reflect on his relationships and betrayals in the aftermath of his 2024 rap battle with Kendrick Lamar.