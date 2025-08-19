"The least we can do": Adin Ross announces that he and Drake will cover the costs for French streamer Jean Pormanove's funeral

Kick streamer Adin Ross has announced that he and Canadian rapper Drake will cover the costs associated with the funeral of the recently deceased French streamer Jean Pormanove. The latter had made headlines after being found unconscious and alone in his home following days of alleged physical abuse during his Kick broadcasts.

Labeling the situation as "horrible and disgusting" in a post on X dated August 20, 2025, Adin Ross called for "severe consequences" for anyone found to have contributed to Jean's death. He wrote:

"This is horrible and disgusting. Whoever was apart [sic] of this deserves to face severe consequences. I just spoke with drake. Drake and I will be covering the funeral costs , this won’t bring his life back, it’s the least we can do. Prayers go out to Jean’s family"

What allegedly happened to Jean Pormanove before his passing

Streamer and YouTuber Raphaël Graven, known by his online alias Jean Pormanove, died at the age of 46 on August 18, 2025. Allegedly, the streamer had been partaking in Kick broadcasts that often involved extreme content and activities such as sleep deprivation, toxic substance consumption, and physical violence.

The streamer was supposedly accompanied by fellow creators Owen "Naruto" and Safine Hamadi, who reportedly strangled him, shot him with paintballs, and drowned him during live broadcasts. Various clips of Jean being allegedly abused are now circulating on X.

Furthermore, alleged texts between Jean and his mother show that the streamer, who was reportedly suffering from heart complications, had claimed that he was being "held hostage."

While the story is still developing, the French government is now directly involved in the matter, with France's digital affairs and artificial intelligence minister, Clara Chappaz, posting on X about the situation.

