French streamers "Naruto" and "Safine's" alleged actions during Kick marathon with Jean Pormanove explored

On August 18, 2025, French Kick streamer Jean Pormanove died whilst conducting a streaming marathon in collaboration with his fellow platform members, Owen &quot;Naruto&quot; and Safine Hamadi. The 46-year-old's demise incited conversations on forums like r/LivestreamFail, where members accused Naruto and Safine of further deteriorating his poor health.User u/MelM0_ summarized the incidents allegedly leading up to Pormanove's death, mentioning how the 10-day marathon was a grueling experience. Days before his passing, Owen read out an alleged text message from Jean's mother where he mentioned how the marathon was taking a toll on him:&quot;Hey mom. How are you? Stuck to death with his game. It's going too far. I feel like I'm being held hostage with their shi**y concept. I'm fed up, I want to get out, the other guy won't let me, he's holding me hostage.&quot;For context, some clips from the marathon show how Naruto and Safine put Jean Pormanove through intense situations, allegedly involving strangulation, toxic substances, physical attacks, and more. u/MelM0_ touched on these acts in their summary, saying:&quot;He was progressively physically and mentally abused for years by his co-streamers Owen and Safine and others (humiliations, strangulations, beaten, shot at with paintball guns, etc).&quot;Looking at Naruto and Safine's alleged abuse against Jean PormanoveThe marathon was streamed live and witnessed a peak viewership of over 20,000. A part of the extreme challenges included sleep deprivation, and clips of Jean waking up to loud sounds and water being thrown over his face went viral following his demise.Note that Jean Pormanove reportedly dealt with heart problems. u/MelM0_ claimed that the extreme nature of the marathon, coupled with these problems, eventually led to the streamer's death:&quot;And that yes, Pormanove most likely died due to this streaming marathon, sleep deprivation and physical abuse from co-streamers and complications from his heart problems. Here's a recap with video evidence.&quot;Another clip shows Jean struggling as his co-streamers reportedly tried to strangle him, as he exclaimed. X user @GueshCtrl posted the clip with a caption that read (translated via Grok):&quot;What can be noticed is that consent has never existed in these live streams; we see JP being hit, strangled, shot at with paintball, drowned. This clip is interesting because we see that JP tries as much as possible to never fight back.&quot;Soon after his death, France's digital affairs and artificial intelligence (AI) minister, Clara Chappaz, mentioned that Jean was &quot;humiliated and mistreated&quot; on the streaming platform and that she would be in contact with Kick to &quot;obtain explanations&quot; (translated via Grok):&quot;Jean Pormanove was humiliated and mistreated for months live on the Kick platform. A judicial investigation is underway. I have referred the matter to Arcom and made a report on Pharos. I have also contacted the platform's management to obtain explanations.&quot;