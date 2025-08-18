MrBeast responds to netizens calling him "evil" for raising $12 million on Kick stream with Adin Ross and xQc

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has given his take on the criticism he's facing on X for collaborating on a broadcast with streaming stars Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc.&quot; The collaboration aimed to raise $12 million for his TeamWater charitable project, which seeks to raise a total of $40 million to provide years' worth of clean drinking water to communities in need around the globe, with each dollar supposedly providing one year's worth of clean water.The broadcast was meant to continue until the three had collectively raised the amount of money for TeamWater through donations from viewers. Initially, they had aimed to raise $5 million, but they eventually changed the goal to $12 million. Subsequently, the three held the broadcast for a total of approximately 18 hours.MrBeast announced the success of his collaborative Kick broadcast through a post on X, writing:&quot;Just did my first stream and we raised over $12,000,000 for charity! Most money ever raised in a live stream.&quot;However, his post was quoted by an X user, who labeled him as &quot;evil&quot;:&quot;Mr Beast is genuinely one of the most evil people alive today. I mean that.&quot;Uploading a screenshot of the critical X post, MrBeast posted a response on August 18, 2025, writing:&quot;Me - I raised $12M to get hundreds of thousands of people clean water and save countless people from dying! Twitter - MrBeast is evil&quot;How much money has MrBeast's TeamWater raised in total so far?According to the information provided on the project's official website, it has raised a total of $30.46 million as of the time of writing. The project has received millions of dollars in donations from organizations as well as philanthropists, with some partaking in the charitable venture at the behest of MrBeast himself.The current top ten donors for the TeamWater project are:Kick.com (Ed Craven &amp; Bijan Tehrani): $3,000,015Be LOVE Electrolyte: $2,800,000CrateRoyaleCR: $2,306,998Ken Griffin &amp; Griffin Catalyst: $2,250,000YouTube &amp; Google: $2,000,000Tobi Lütke / Shopify: $1,500,001TikTok: $1,500,000Trainwreckstv: $1,499,999finnbags: $1,072,173Team Rollbit: $1,002,799In other news, Fortnite content creator Nicholas &quot;Nick Eh 30&quot; recently claimed that some content creators may not feel comfortable donating to TeamWater since he felt MrBeast would end up getting the credit, as he is the face of the campaign.