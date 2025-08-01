What is TeamWater? MrBeast's new philanthropic endeavor explained

YouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; has announced his new philanthropic project, called TeamWater, with him making a YouTube video dedicated to it. The video, titled 2,000,000 People Get Clean Water For The First Time! covered MrBeast's efforts for the venture across the world, including in Africa, South America, South East Asia, and even the United States.The YouTuber and many other creators are attempting to raise over $40,000,000 to allow 2 million people to get access to clean drinking water for decades each. MrBeast has claimed the project to be the &quot;largest creator collaboration&quot; and &quot;the largest philanthropy project in history.&quot;Announcing the project in a post on X and asking his fans to donate, MrBeast wrote:&quot;TeamWater is now live! $1 = 1 year of clean water for someone in need. During August me and countless other creators are going to be attempting to raise $40,000,000 to give 2,000,000 people clean drinking water for decades each!!! Donate here pretty plz http://TeamWater.org&quot;MrBeast announces philanthropic project called TeamWater in new YouTube videoYouTube star Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; is popularly known for being an ardent philanthropist, often creating videos depicting his efforts to provide food, water, and shelter to those in need around the globe.In his latest YouTube video, uploaded on August 1, 2025, MrBeast announced the beginning of project TeamWater, which would involve him and hundreds of other content creators coming together to raise money to develop and maintain clean water sources around the planet.The video depicted him and &quot;thousands&quot; of other content creators, like as Mark Rober, Stokes Twins, Ben Azelart, and Orkun Işıtmak, helping set up water filtration, storage, and dispensing systems.MrBeast's TeamWater sets up water filtration system in African country of MalawiThe video begins with him constructing a handpump in Malawi, a landlocked country in Southeastern Africa, bordering Zambia and Tanzania. Next, he moved on to South America, visiting Colombia, where a local leader had created a makeshift pump by using spare bicycle parts. MrBeast and his team replaced the pump with a three-stage water filtration system to help remove dirt, bacteria, and salt.Furthermore, he installed a water tank that could hold water equivalent to 20,000 bottles and also provided reusable water bottles to the people of the local community. To power the water filtration system, he built a solar panel farm, which uses sunlight to generate electricity.As a bonus for the children of the local community, MrBeast made a playground where they could play together. After arriving at the site of an existing TeamWater structure, MrBeast installed four new water tanks at distances that were reachable for the four local communities that relied on it for clean drinking water. This would improve accessibility while reducing the distance they have to walk to acquire water from the central water source.TeamWater's visit to and work in NepalMrBeast was also seen visiting a small village in the country of Nepal, which is located just north of India. There, he installed one of three tanks that would provide a source of clean drinking water to over 300 individuals in a community. These individuals were getting their water from a tap after climbing a trail up in the mountains, with them using a cloth to filter the water, a method that was both ineffective and unsafe.The tank was capable of holding 15,000 litres of water and was accompanied by a mechanism to clean and disinfect the water. This construction was done with the help of WaterAid, the project's lead global partner.TeamWater visits Mississippi and West Virginia in United StatesMrBeast was also seen visiting an assisted living facility in Jackson, Mississippi, where residents were unable to acquire clean water to bathe, cook, and clean after flooding in 2022 caused local water systems to fail. For this facility, MrBeast helped in the construction of a special machine that used condensation to pull water vapor from the air and create clean drinkable water, called an atmospheric water generator.Meanwhile, he provided a local community in Rhodell, West Virginia, with an updated water system, which had been dealing with crumbling infrastructure.TeamWater's visit to EcuadorMrBeast teamed up with fellow content creators Ricky Limon, Eodriozola, Gonzok, Borrego, and Mariano Razo to help clean up water sourced from a contaminated river to provide clean drinking water for a nearby village. The project aimed to build filtration units for the three water storage tanks from which the village sourced water, which was then treated with reverse osmosis filters to make the water safer to drink.Further, they handed out water filtration bags to individuals in the community so that they could have water on the go with them, with the help of the Amazon Rainforest Investor Coalition.TeamWater visits ZambiaFitness content creator Browney was at the largest community, where there were 9,000 individuals without access to clean drinking water, with them having to dig shallow wells that were polluted and became contaminated due to pollution.They installed three 10,000-litre water tanks so that they could have access to clean drinking water, with stations to draw water from the tanks.In other news, MrBeast recently asked Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; to buy a football club with him in the future after the latter claimed that he would want to invest in a club within the Major League Soccer team with him.