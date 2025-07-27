IShowSpeed hints at purchasing football club in partnership with MrBeast

YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently showcased interest in purchasing a Major League Soccer club in partnership with fellow YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast.&quot; The 20-year-old IRL streamer had made an appearance at the recent MLS All-Star weekend held in Austin, Texas, and talked about potentially investing in a club in the future.While at the event, Speed was asked by an interviewer to name a content creator he would like to partner with if he were to purchase a club in the MLS. After thinking for a moment, he responded:&quot;Me and MrBeast can invest in one of these MLS teams in fifty years from now, or no, not even fifty, twenty years from now. We would be pretty set.&quot;View on TikTokMrBeast responds to IShowSpeed's intention to purchase an MLS club with him in the futureIShowSpeed is known for being a massive fan of the sport of football. He even undertook his first-ever IRL travel tour across Europe in 2024 partly due to the UEFA Euro being held in Germany at the time. The streamer, who is also a massive Cristiano Ronaldo fan, is quite entrenched in the football culture, having collaborated with football icons such as Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as part of his livestreams.Reacting to Speed's interest in investing in a football club within the MLS a few decades into the future, MrBeast suggested that the pair should look into doing it now. Writing in a post made on X on July 27, 2025, and tagging Speed, MrBeast wrote:&quot;50 years? @ishowspeedsui why not now?&quot;On the flipside, Twitch star Kai Cenat claimed that he was not going to be attending the upcoming 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which aims to honor the best performers of the past football season. The streamer claimed that his lack of knowledge regarding the sport as a whole was the reason behind his not wanting to attend the event.