  • "You didn't even f***ing answer!": Zlatan Ibrahimovic confronts IShowSpeed for ignoring his Instagram DMs

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Jul 20, 2025 22:15 GMT
IShowSpeed was confronted by Zlatan Ibrahimović while on a video call (Image via @IShowSpeedHQ/X)
IShowSpeed was confronted by Zlatan Ibrahimović while on a video call (Image via IShowSpeed/Youtube)

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" recently had a hilarious interaction with former Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimović after getting on a video call with the latter through French footballer Paul Pogba. For those unaware, the streamer recently collaborated with Pogba during an IRL stream in Monaco as part of the second leg of his tour of Europe.

Picking up the video call with Zlatan Ibrahimović, Speed said:

"What's up Zlatan Ibrahimović, how's it been man?"

Hilariously, the football star then called the YouTuber out:

"Oh, hi Speed. I sent you a video on Instagram, and you didn't even f***ing answer!"

With Pogba cracking up in the background, Speed then said:

"Wait, chill, chill, chill."
IShowSpeed gets called out by Zlatan Ibrahimovic during former's Monaco IRL broadcast featuring Paul Pogba

IShowSpeed is currently participating in a tour of Europe, covering a significant chunk of Eastern European countries that the streamer had not visited during the first tour of the continent in 2024. So far, the 20-year-old YouTuber has visited France, Slovakia, Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Finland, Turkey, Greece, Bosnia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia.

His visit to Monaco involved him meeting up with and spending time alongside Paul Pogba, with the pair deciding to call Zlatan Ibrahimović while live on air.

The Swedish football star seemed to be unhappy with Speed's lack of response to messages sent by him on Instagram, even teasingly labelling the YouTuber as "arrogant":

"You're getting f**king arrogant now..."

IShowSpeed protested against Ibrahimović's claims, claiming that he did not know that the former Paris Saint-Germain player had messaged him:

"Nah, nah, chill, chill, chill. Nah, chill, chill, chill.... I ain't see it. I didn't see it. I didn't know you text me, I didn't know you text me..."

Pogba then offered to "slap" Speed on behalf of Ibrahimović, to which the latter replied:

"Don't worry, I'm going to kick his a**... Well, you even answered and after I told you if you like it or not, and you didn't f**king answer."
Speed reassured him, stating:

"Chill, chill, chill... I'ma text you back!"

In other news, Kick star Adin Ross recently claimed that Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed had rejected a deal with the Stake-backed platform worth a total of $140 million as part of a non-gambling partnership.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

