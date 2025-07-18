  • home icon
Adin Ross claims Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed rejected $140 million Kick deal

By Vishnu Menon
Published Jul 18, 2025 20:45 GMT
Adin speaks on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed
Adin speaks on Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed's history with Kick (Image via Adin Ross/Kick)

Kick streamer Adin Ross recently touched on how Twitch's Kai Cenat and YouTube streaming sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" turned down a nine-figure partnership contract with Kick streaming, a company he happens to own equity in. Notably, both Kai and Darren have dominated the broadcasting scenes on their respective platforms, averaging hundreds of thousands of viewers per stream.

On July 17, 2025, Adin touched on how, in the past, Kick's CEO, Ed Craven, offered him, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat a cumulative of $140 million to join Kick in a non-gambling partnership:

"Eddie says to me, 'Adin, I have $140 million for you, Speed, and Kai. You get this sh*t done, $140 Ms for you guys, for the first year, if this sh*t works, we'll re-sign you guys.' That was no gambling, by the way."
Later, Adin Ross believed that Eddie is probably "happy" that Kai and Speed did not go through with the deal in retrospect:

"I think Eddie, now, is super happy he didn't do that. I'm not airing it out; it's public knowledge, it really is public knowledge. I have no reason to lie to you about anything."

"I have respect for Kai": Adin Ross commends Kai Cenat for turning down the Kick deal

Later, after members in his chatbox reminded him, Ross clarified that the deal was worth $150 million, split three ways, and included equity in Kick.

"It was fifty million dollars and equity in Kick. So, 50, 50, 50, equity of Kick, and whatever Kick is valued at now, we could've all been billionaires (Laughs). It's okay, though. It happens. That's why I do have respect for Kai, for that specific reason. I'll never forget, I'll never f**king forget. Money don't make him want to move at all."
As of writing, Kai has over 108K active subscribers on his Twitch channel, making him the most subscribed across the platform.

In other news, Adin Ross and Ed Craven had a public dispute in late 2024, with the former having issued an ultimatum to the Kick CEO, demanding he "make things right" after being accused of engagement farming.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
