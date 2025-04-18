Kick co-founder Ed Craven asks Twitch to unban him after almost 4 years to test new multistreaming feature

Kick co-founder Ed Craven has asked Twitch to unban his channel on the Amazon-owned streaming platform in an X post on April 17, 2025. Craven has been a vocal advocate for his website on social media since it launched a couple of years ago. For those wondering why he wants his channel reinstated on the rival service, it seems it's because he wants to test the new multistreaming feature on Kick.

For context, Craven's website launched the ability for partnered streamers to multistream on different platforms on April 16, 2025. This feature allows content creators to go live simultaneously on websites like Kick, Twitch, and YouTube.

According to his post on X, Craven's Twitch account has been banned for 44 months, or three years and eight months. The Kick co-founder implored the platform to unban him, claiming that he has matured from the experience that led to his suspension and would like to test the multistreaming feature himself:

"Keen to test out our new Kick Partner multistreaming. @twitch it’s been 44 months. I’ve matured. I’ve healed… maybe time for forgiveness?"

Ed Craven says he would like to "bridge" the Twitch and Kick streaming communities

Kick streaming launched in October 2022 and immediately drew comparisons with Twitch due to its UI and other features. Since then, the Stake-backed platform has come a long way, adding many more features such as a robust Creator Program and the much-requested ability for viewers to rewind streams in real time, which Twitch has yet to implement.

With popular content creators like Adin Ross and xQc regularly going live, Kick has seen a lot of growth. Now that multistreaming is available on both websites, Ed Craven seems to be pushing to bridge the two communities by hosting his Kick Talk show on both websites simultaneously.

In another X post, Craven wrote:

"I reckon Kick Talk would be cool fit on both platforms. Feels like the right format to bridge communities and take a more agnostic view of the live streaming world."

Twitch recently unbanned Adin Ross after two years, proving that indefinitely suspended streamers could be allowed to return to the platform. However, only time will tell if Ed Craven's channel will be reinstated.

