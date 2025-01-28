Kick announces much-requested feature that Twitch is yet to implement

Popular streaming platform Kick has introduced a new feature that Twitch doesn't have yet. The Stake-backed platform will now include real-time rewind. In other words, viewers can now rewind at any moment in the stream. Previously, the platform introduced live VOD access. However, this new feature is a much quicker way to rewatch a stream while the broadcast is still live.

Essentially, the real-time rewind feature mirrors that of YouTube, where viewers can reposition the slider to go to any point in a particular broadcast. In Kick's case, viewers must go full screen on their web browsers for the slider to pop up.

This feature has been long-awaited, something that Twitch hasn't yet implemented. This means that if viewers miss any particular moment in a Twitch broadcast, they would be required to wait for the VOD to be available post-stream.

Trending

Fans and X users reacted to Kick's update. Here are some comments:

"A lot of things still to fix, but W," said @Trainwreckstv

"Bout time haha! Nah this is awesome! Another great step, gotta get in to the bigger things though, keen for Kick 2.0 baby!" said @BigBoiPnut

Push the ads for this feature. Much needed and requested a lot, not just on Kick," said @KICK_notjoker

How to access Kick's real-time rewind feature

Kick has introduced yet another exciting feature. Viewers can now use the in-frame slider to rewind or jump back to any point in the stream, even while the broadcast is still live.

Kick's official X account shared a clip from popular streamer Felix "xQc's" stream to demonstrate the feature. Fans simply need to hover their mouse over the screen (while in full-screen mode) to reveal a green bar on the stream. From there, they can slide to any point in the broadcast.

Expand Tweet

This means fans no longer need to exit the stream and navigate to the "Current Stream" (real-time VODs) section to revisit any part of the broadcast. However, YouTube offers a quick five-second forward and backward feature, which Kick has yet to implement.

Kick has experienced steady growth since its debut in 2022. The platform was launched to provide a better viewing experience than Twitch. However, it has also faced criticism over its moderation policies and content management.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback