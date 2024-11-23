Drake announces Kick stream with xQc: Where and when to watch

Drake has announced a collaboration with popular live streamer Felix Lengyel, better known as xQc. The Canadian rapper shared a post on his official Instagram with an edited photo of himself and Felix, revealing the upcoming date and time for the live stream.

Drake, who is an ambassador for Stake and frequently streams casino games on Kick, will be collaborating with xQc on November 24, 2024. Fans can watch the duo live on Drake's official Kick channel (https://kick.com/drake) at 8 pm EST (5 pm PST). Other than these details, the announcement also mentions giveaways worth up to $500K.

"They're going to be gambling": Kai Cenat reacts to the xQc x Drake collaboration on Kick

xQc is a variety streamer who is known for gambling on his channels, be it Twitch or Kick. Over the years he has been a staunch defender of the gambling stream, and earlier this year revealed that he has wagered a total of $2.9 Billion on Stake, which also happens to be Kick's parent company.

His upcoming collaboration with Drake also seems to be sponsored by Stake, meaning that the two would probably be gambling on the Kick stream.

Kai Cenat, who recently became the first Twitch streamer to reach half a million concurrent subscribers, had a mixed reaction to the post on Drake's profile. Drake and Kai go way back, and the popstar even name-dropped the content creator in one of his alleged diss tracks from earlier this year.

After reading the caption of the upcoming collaboration, Kai Cenat noted that the xQc x Drake stream was sponsored by Stake, while claiming that he did not understand the gambling part of the stream.

Kai Cenat stated:

"$500k giveaways? That's, oh, it's a Stake stream though. They're going to be gambling and sh*t. I don't understand gambling chat."

Kai then acknowledged that the $500K giveaway announced by the singer for the xQc stream seemingly matched the number of subscribers he has on Twitch.

"I need 500,000. Chat, don't let this go to your head. I need 500,000 for 500,000. That's a thousand for everybody!"

xQc has been quite vocal about his support for Drake on social media and had even praised the rapper during his beef with Kendrick Lamar. The streamer has also defended Drake during a stream when his viewers accused the rapper of grooming at the time.

