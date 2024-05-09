"If something isn't grooming, it's not grooming" - xQc unhappy with his viewers seemingly making accusations against Drake

On May 9, 2024, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" got into a heated exchange with his viewers after they seemingly made grooming accusations against Drake. xQc has been making headlines since May 8, 2024, when he commented on Drake's friendship with Millie Bobby Brown. His defense of the Canadian rapper eventually went viral on social media platforms like Reddit and X, with some netizens calling his opinions "weird."

The topic was once again brought up during a Kick livestream on May 9, 2024 when his viewers seemingly accused Drake of grooming. While explaining why he referred to Millie Bobby Brown as an "adult" previously, the French-Canadian personality said:

"...Yes, one adult, but after the fact the person that was part of this is now old and says, 'Yo, it wasn't like that.' So, I had to refer to this person as an adult. Is she not an adult now, to this day? Well, how old is this person?"

He expressed dismay at his fans' allegations against Drake, calling them "kind of twisted":

"Yeah, grooming is a problem if it becomes something and it's grooming. Your description of an interaction, okay, is kind of... you guys are kind of twisted. What the f**k? Guys, if something isn't grooming, it's not grooming. What the f**k is wrong with you guys?!"

How did xQc handle the backlash over his defense of Drake's friendship with Millie Bobby Brown?

During a livestream on the Stake-backed platform on May 8, 2024, xQc came across the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit titled, "xQc defends Drake's weird relationship with 14-year-old." After reading some of the comments, the former Overwatch pro stated that there were a "lot of blanks" in Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's association that people were unaware of.

The streamer then stated that people could have thrown the 37-year-old musician under the bus in light of his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. However, no one did this because Drake's situation "wasn't weird."

In response to the backlash, the former Overwatch pro stated that netizens' opinions on the matter were "irrelevant." He remarked:

"It's not weird and your opinion about it is irrelevant! Like, if both parties are involved, saying it's not weird, years after, your opinion is f**king irrelevant!"

xQc is a 28-year-old internet personality, hailing from Laval, Quebec, Canada. He joined Twitch in September 2014 and currently boasts over 11 million followers on his channel.