"It's more concerning that you guys find this concerning" - xQc comments on Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's alleged friendship

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" has commented on Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's alleged friendship. During a Twitch stream earlier today (May 8, 2024), xQc reacted to a YouTube Shorts clip featuring Millie Bobby Brown discussing her text messages with Drake.

The Stranger Things actress said:

"I love him. I met him in Australia and he's honestly so fantastic. A great friend and a great role model. We just text each other the other day and he was like, 'I miss you so much.' I was like, 'I miss you more.' He's coming to Atlanta so I'm definitely going to go and see him. I'm so excited."

After the interviewer asked what advice Drake gave her, Millie Bobby Brown replied:

"About boys. He helps me. Yeah, yeah, yeah, he's great. He's wonderful. I love him. You know, that stays in the text messages."

Giving his "crazy take" on the situation, xQc said:

"You know, chat. Guys, here is a crazy take. You're ready to hear this? It's more concerning that you guys find this concerning. It is actually concerning that you think it is concerning."

"Makes you sound and look like some f**king weirdo, disgusting pig" - xQc shares his thoughts on Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's alleged connection

xQc continued the conversation, stating that if there were "no weird hints or problems" with Drake and Millie Bobby Brown's alleged friendship, it seemed as if people were creating a "scenario in their heads."

He elaborated:

"If there's no weird s**t or weird hints, or a problem, it's usually because there isn't. You're making a scenario in your head or making this weird thing where there's a problem or something is happening makes you sound and look like some f**king weirdo, disgusting pig, with like an odd f**king scenarios in your head."

Timestamp" 00:55:45

The former Overwatch pro went on to say that people considering the aforementioned "scenarios" were "weird and odd." He added:

"You're just weird. Like, you're just odd! Like... to just think all these scenarios. If nothing is happening (and) has happened, you don't know the dynamics, like, maybe with her parents, her legal guardians, (and) how they go about these things."

xQc has been pretty vocal about Drake and Kendrick Lamar's ongoing feud. A few days ago (May 4, 2024), the French-Canadian personality took to X to praise Drake, calling Kendrick Lamar's diss tracks a "snoozefest."