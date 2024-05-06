“Get Millie Bobby Brown” - QTCinderella gives her take on what Kendrick Lamar should do in response to Drake's recent diss track

The streaming world has been active ever since the ongoing diss track feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake took off. Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella," who has hosted some of the biggest streamer events, such as the Streamer Awards, also gave her take on the latest response track released by Drake titled The Heart Part 6.

QTCinderella had a rather quirky take on the ongoing war of words between the two renowned rappers. The Twitch streamer reacted to Drake's latest retort, stating that Kendrick Lamar could bring Millie Bobby Brown, the Stranger Things actress, to his response song. She wrote:

"Kendrick could do the sickest thing ever and get Millie Bobby Brown on the response track."

QTCinderella has an idea about Kendrick's next song (Image via X)

QTCinderella also made another post about the alleged pedophilia accusations against Drake, stating:

"Drake has replied to the pedophile allegations with “nuh-uh Im freakin not.” Stay tuned as the story develops."

QTCinderella speaks on the allegations against Drake (Image via X)

What does Drake's Millie Bobby Brown reference in Kendrick Lamar diss mean? The rapper's lyrics explained

The ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has fully captured the attention of the online community, with each new song quickly spreading like wildfire. Today (May 6), Drake dropped his latest track, The Heart Part 6, in which he referred to Millie Bobby Brown.

This comes after Kendrick Lamar's recent releases, Meet the Grahams and Not Like Us, where he leveled serious accusations of pedophilia against Drake. This escalated tension between the two rappers. For example, in his latest track, Kendrick included this line:

"Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles."

Today, in his track, Drake fired back at Kendrick's diss tracks and accusations. In one of the lines of his song, he said:

"I'm your baby mama's screen saver. Only f**kin' with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns, I'd never look twice at no teenager."

Here, Drake seems to be addressing Kendrick's accusations, suggesting that he has only been involved with "Whitneys," specifically referencing Kendrick's partner, Whitney Alford, rather than Millie Bobby Brown (who is not a minor anymore, but befriended Drake when she was still a teenager).

Another creator who has been pretty much up-to-date with the recent beef between the two rappers is Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. He took to his social media account to reveal that he has yet to listen to the latest tracks since his PC hasn't been working.