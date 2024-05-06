"I've been waiting so long" - Kai Cenat explains why he hasn't reacted to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's recent diss tracks

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has pretty much given his live reactions to all the diss tracks exchanged between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. In fact, during his May 4 stream, Kai even received an exclusive message from Drizzy, asking him to "stay on stream" moments before releasing his diss track "Family Matters." Kai also reacted to Kendrick's instant response, which was "Meet the Grahams."

However, Kai Cenat is yet to react to Kendrick's "Not Like Us" (released on May 5) and Drake's "The Heart Part 6" (released earlier today). Kai has revealed facing a setback. His New York-based PCs are missing a couple of crucial components, delaying his plans for a new broadcast. He said:

"I've been waiting so long."

"Two of my PCs in New York need a main part" - Kai Cenat reveals the reason behind not livestreaming

Kai Cenat's close ties to the rap community have kept him entrenched in the ongoing diss track feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Despite his friendship with Drake, Kai admitted that Kendrick Lamar might be coming out on top in this war of words thus far.

The streamer has not had the chance to tune in to the latest diss tracks dropped on May 5 and May 6. Speaking about this, the streamer said:

"Oh my god! Slow down, bro! Don't mind that I look like this bro, I'm working on something right now that's why I am in f**king New York (his hometown), bro. Two of my PCs need a main part for me to stream, and I haven't got this sh*t."

Kai Cenat added that he hasn't even heard the songs himself, waiting for him to go live before he gives them a go:

"I have been waiting so long without hearing the Kendrick sh*t. I haven't even heard his last sh*t...so now I have to wait for two songs ni**a. Two f**king songs I have been keeping myself occupied, trying to work on what I have going on behind the scenes. I feel left out like a motherf**ker. Help me ASAP. I am 'this' close to f**king listening to it but Imma f**kinghold it down."

FaZe Clan member Josh "YourRAGE" also joined the conversation surrounding the ongoing diss tracks. He disclosed that despite streaming himself reacting to Kendrick Lamar's songs, the rapper's label has not issued any copyright strikes against him.