Kai Cenat explains why he rejected invitation to 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently revealed during a broadcast that he had been officially invited to attend the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. For those unfamiliar with European football, it's a prestigious annual event that aims to recognize the players with the best performance over the previous season.Showcasing the Instagram messages he had received from the official Instagram account of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which is hosted by French news magazine France Football, Kai Cenat said:&quot;This is like, the biggest sell of the century, bro. The biggest sell of the century. But bro, the Ballon d’Or, bro, literally said, 'Hi Kai, hope you're doing well, we're currently working on our VIP invitations for the ceremony. Let me know if you're interested to assure you're coming!'However, the streamer then stated that he feels he does not have enough knowledge about the sport of football to attend the event, subsequently turning down the invitation.&quot;I don't know about football&quot;: Kai Cenat explains reasoning behind him turning down the Ballon d’Or ceremony invitationKai Cenat is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and is often involved in collaborations with major corporations. In 2024, he made headlines after teaming up with McDonald's to release his own meal and launch the Chicken Big Mac in the United States. Within the same year, he also picked up a brand collaboration with Nike, releasing a limited edition &quot;Low Poly&quot; Air Max 1 sneakers.Thus, it is no surprise that the influential Twitch streamer is being invited to the upcoming 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will be held on September 22, 2025, with the nominees to be announced in August 2025.However, during a broadcast held on July 26, 2025, Kai Cenat talked about why he was hesitant in accepting the invitation to the event, citing his lack of understanding of the sport:&quot;And I told, like I don't know about football, bro! Y'all saying, I sold, but bro, I don't know about... 'Just go?' But chat, I ain't gon' lie. I don't know about football.&quot;On the other side, YouTube star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; is known for being a regular at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, having been invited consistently since 2023. Recently, Speed announced that he would be taking a hiatus from streaming, having hosted IRL broadcasts covering his second tour of Europe over the past two weeks.