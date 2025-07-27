  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Kai Cenat explains why he rejected invitation to 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony

Kai Cenat explains why he rejected invitation to 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 27, 2025 02:29 GMT
Kai Cenat recently discussed why he has turned down the invitation to attend the 2025 Ballon d
Kai Cenat recently discussed why he turned down the invitation to attend the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony (Image via @korzawyd/X)

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat recently revealed during a broadcast that he had been officially invited to attend the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony. For those unfamiliar with European football, it's a prestigious annual event that aims to recognize the players with the best performance over the previous season.

Ad

Showcasing the Instagram messages he had received from the official Instagram account of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, which is hosted by French news magazine France Football, Kai Cenat said:

"This is like, the biggest sell of the century, bro. The biggest sell of the century. But bro, the Ballon d’Or, bro, literally said, 'Hi Kai, hope you're doing well, we're currently working on our VIP invitations for the ceremony. Let me know if you're interested to assure you're coming!'
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, the streamer then stated that he feels he does not have enough knowledge about the sport of football to attend the event, subsequently turning down the invitation.

"I don't know about football": Kai Cenat explains reasoning behind him turning down the Ballon d’Or ceremony invitation

Ad

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest names on Twitch, and is often involved in collaborations with major corporations. In 2024, he made headlines after teaming up with McDonald's to release his own meal and launch the Chicken Big Mac in the United States. Within the same year, he also picked up a brand collaboration with Nike, releasing a limited edition "Low Poly" Air Max 1 sneakers.

Thus, it is no surprise that the influential Twitch streamer is being invited to the upcoming 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, which will be held on September 22, 2025, with the nominees to be announced in August 2025.

Ad

However, during a broadcast held on July 26, 2025, Kai Cenat talked about why he was hesitant in accepting the invitation to the event, citing his lack of understanding of the sport:

"And I told, like I don't know about football, bro! Y'all saying, I sold, but bro, I don't know about... 'Just go?' But chat, I ain't gon' lie. I don't know about football."
Ad

On the other side, YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is known for being a regular at the Ballon d'Or ceremony, having been invited consistently since 2023. Recently, Speed announced that he would be taking a hiatus from streaming, having hosted IRL broadcasts covering his second tour of Europe over the past two weeks.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications